Bills take early 7-0 lead by converting two fourth downs

Bills punter Matt Haack is not earning his keep. The Bills didn’t punt last week against the Patriots. They didn’t punt in Week 16 or 17 either.

The Bills also didn’t punt on their first drive Sunday.

Buffalo, though, had to convert two fourth downs after going 0-for-2 on third down. The first conversion came on fourth-and-two at the 50. Josh Allen went for 10 yards on a designed run.

The Bills then reached the 3, where they had first-and-goal. An incompletion was followed by a 1-yard run by Devin Singletary and a 1-yard run by Allen to set up fourth-and-goal from the 1.

Singletary had a walk-in touchdown around the left end.

The Bills have a 7-0 lead with 8:03 remaining after a 13-play, 71-yard drive.

Allen went 5-for-7 for 40 yards.

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu left for the training room to be evaluated for a concussion, while CBS cameras caught teammates Chris Jones and Melvin Ingram aruging on the sideline after the opening touchdown.