Bruce Arians says he’ll be back in 2022

Getty Images

Quarterback Tom Brady may not be playing in 2022, but coach Bruce Arians will be coaching.

Arians told reporters after Sunday’s loss to the Rams in the divisional round that he’ll be back next year.

“Oh yeah,” Arians said, via Sarah Walsh of NFL Network.

Whether he’ll have Brady or someone else at quarterback remains to be seen. As to the possibility of Brady returning, Arians said, “That’s up to Tom,” via James Palmer of NFL Network.

If not Brady, then who? Arians has said that Blaine Gabbert is the most underrated player in the NFL. Plenty of Bucs fans surely would prefer that theory to go untested.