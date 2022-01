Getty Images

The Rams have been dominating all day. But it’s not over yet.

A Tom Brady-to-Mike Evans touchdown pass in the fourth quarter has suddenly made today’s game interesting, with the Rams leading just 27-20 in a game they once led 27-3.

Brady has a long history of finding ways to win in the postseason, and he’s not done yet.

Now it’s Matthew Stafford‘s turn to show what he can do.