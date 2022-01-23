Chiefs and Bills are headed to overtime in an instant classic

Getty Images

The Bills twice thought they had the divisional round game in Kansas City won. The Chiefs thought they had it won once.

As it turns out, the duel of the ages between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes is headed to overtime.

The Chiefs and Bills combined for 25 points in the final two minutes. They are tied 36-36 headed into the extra period to decide who hosts the AFC Championship Game next week.

The Bills scored with what they thought was the game-winner with 13 seconds left. Gabriel Davis‘ record fourth score of the day and second in the final two minutes gave Buffalo a 36-33 lead.

It was too much time for Mahomes with three timeouts remaining.

He had a 19-yard pass to Tyreek Hill and a 25-yarder to Travis Kelce to set up a last-play field goal of 49 yards by Harrison Butker.

The Chiefs thought they had the game won with 1:02 remaining when Hill caught a pass across the middle and ran for a 64-yard touchdown. (Officials missed a taunting penalty when he flashed the peace sign at a Bills player on his way to the end zone.) It gave Kansas City a 33-29 lead with 1:02 left and came only 52 seconds after the Bills had scored a go-ahead touchdown and 2-point conversion.

The Bills, though, got a 19-yard touchdown from Allen to Davis to put Buffalo back on top.

But Mahomes kept the Chiefs’ season alive, getting them in field goal range for the tying points.