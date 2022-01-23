DeMeco Ryans completes interview with Vikings

Getty Images

49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans’ name should be hotter today than it was yesterday before his defense dominated Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.

Ryans had an interview with Vikings on Sunday, the eighth coach to talk to the team remotely. Minnesota is seeking a replacement for Mike Zimmer, whom it fired Jan. 10. General Manager Rick Spielman also received his pink slip that day, and the Vikings are down to two finalists for that job.

The Vikings will hire either Browns vice president of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who is scheduled for a second interview Tuesday in Minnesota, or Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles, who is in town Wednesday for his second interview, before starting a second round of in-person interviews for the coaching position.

Ryans played linebacker with the Texans and Eagles from 2006-15 and made two Pro Bowls. He is in his fifth season as a 49ers’ assistant coach and first as the defensive coordinator.

The 49ers ranked third in the NFL in total defense in 2021 and held the Packers to 263 yards in a 13-10 upset on Saturday night.

The Raiders also have shown interest in Ryans.