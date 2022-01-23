Derrick Henry: The fourth-down stop will play in my mind every day until we play again

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry returned to play in the playoffs after a foot injury that required surgery sidelined him for the second half of the season.

But the results weren’t what he or the Titans wanted.

Henry rushed for 62 yards on 20 carries with a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter of the 19-16 loss to the Bengals. Henry’s longest run of the game was 9 yards.

But Henry was arguably less effective than D’Onta Foreman, who rushed for 66 yards on four carries and ripped off a 45-yard gain in the third quarter. That was before one of quarterback Ryan Tannehill’s three interceptions ended the scoring threat.

Henry also came up short in one of the game’s biggest moments. On fourth-and-1 from the Cincinnati 35 with 7:21 left in the fourth quarter, Henry was stuffed for a 2-yard loss and a turnover on downs.

“It’s always disappointing when you come up short in anything,” Henry said after the game, via Mike Organ of the Tennessean. “That play will definitely play in the back of [my] mind every day until we play again.”

Still, Henry said he got through the game fine health-wise. He ended up playing 30 snaps — 57 percent of Tennessee’s offensive workload.

“I felt good and tried to do the best I could to contribute,” Henry said. “I wanted to do my part to help us win.”

But it was the Bengals who came out on top.