First review of Playmakers arrives, including a tombstone-worthy quote

As you may have heard (and you surely have), Playmakers debuts on March 15. Recently, the fine folks at Kirkus Reviews provided their verdict on the close look at the last 20 years of the National Football League.

“Get it” are the two words that resonated most immediately for me, until I noticed a money quote that best sums up pretty much everything we’ve done her for the past two decades.

“A sometimes ill-tempered and snarky but always entertaining look beyond the gridiron,” they wrote.

It’s possibly the nicest thing anyone has ever said about it. It’s definitely the most accurate.

So accurate that I want it on my tombstone, just under the perpetual loop of Aaron Rodgers telling people to not waste their time reading “crap like that” on a solar-powered LED flatscreen.

“Sometimes ill-tempered and snarky but always entertaining.”

I’ll take it and run with it. Here’s your chance to take a copy of Playmakers and run with it. Once it shows up at your house in fewer than two months.