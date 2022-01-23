Giants interviewing Lou Anarumo

Getty Images

Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo has come up with winning game plans the last two weeks and he’s moved himself into consideration for at least one head coaching job.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Giants are interviewing Anarumo for their head coaching vacancy on Sunday morning. It’s the first time Anarumo’s name has come up in conjunction with a head coaching job.

Anarumo was the Giants’ defensive backs coach in 2018 before joining Zac Taylor’s staff in his current role in 2019. The Bengals struggled defensively in his first two seasons and were middle of the pack this year, but they’ve looked very good while allowing 35 total points in their wins over the Raiders and Titans in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

The Giants have also interviewed Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll and defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier since hiring Joe Schoen as their General Manager on Friday. Schoen worked for the Bills before being hired, but there’s a connection with Anarumo as both men were in the Dolphins organization from 2012 to 2016.