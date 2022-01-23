Ndamukong Suh flagged for taunting Matthew Stafford as Rams extend lead

Getty Images

For years, Ndamukong Suh wasn’t allowed to hit Matthew Stafford because they were teammates in Detroit. Today, with Suh a Buccaneer and Stafford a Ram, Suh got his shot at Stafford. But it was Stafford who got the last laugh.

Suh came in untouched and drilled Stafford as Stafford threw the ball away, and as they went to the ground Stafford’s foot contacted Suh, causing Suh to yell at Stafford and gesture angrily.

The officials saw that as taunting and hit Suh with a 15-yard penalty. Suh could be heard on the referee’s microphone screaming, “He kicked me!” But the officials didn’t buy it.

The 15-yard penalty helped the Rams move down the field, where Stafford hit Kendall Blanton for a touchdown that gave the Rams a 10-0 lead.