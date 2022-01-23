Overtime rule undermines NFL’s best weekend ever

Posted by Mike Florio on January 23, 2022, 10:41 PM EST
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
The divisional round delivered. In every way possible. Four games. Four walk-off endings. But the best of the quartet of high-stakes postseason games left an unsatisfying feeling for everyone except the Chiefs and their fans.

The overtime rule no longer makes sense. A first-drive touchdown shouldn’t end the game. Not with the rules so skewed toward offenses. In Bills-Chiefs, whoever got the ball first was scoring a touchdown and winning the game. Thus, the coin toss before overtime decided the game.

There’s an essay in Playmakers about the problem that has lingered since the league hatched a clumsy half-measure after the 2009 NFC Championship, when the Saints won the coin toss to start overtime, secured a few first downs (thanks to a couple of questionable calls), and punched a ticket to Miami with a walk-off field goal against the Vikings. The solution reached at the time wasn’t to guarantee the team that kicks off to start overtime an opportunity to possess the ball, no matter what. The solution was to guarantee a crack at matching a field goal only.

In tonight’s game, Josh Allen and the Bills should have a shot to match the touchdown scored by Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. It should have happened in the 2011 wild-card round, when Tim Tebow connected with Demaryius Thomas for an 80-yard, first-play touchdown against the Steelers. It should have happened in the 2014 NFC Championship, when Seattle capped a comeback with a first-drive touchdown against the Packers. It should have happened when the Cardinals scored a first-drive touchdown against the Packers in the 2015 divisional round. It should have happened in Super Bowl LI, when the Patriots scored a touchdown on the opening drive of overtime against the Falcons. It should have happened in the 2018 AFC Championship, when the Patriots kept Mahomes on the sideline for the final drive of his spectacular first season as a starter and scored a touchdown to advance to Super Bowl LIII.

And it should have happened tonight. The Bills should have had a chance to match.

Maybe, in the next playoff game that unfolds like this, the team that loses the coin toss will try an onside kick. (Unfortunately, it’s currently much harder than it used to be to recover an onside kick.) Or maybe there won’t be another next playoff game that unfolds like this. Maybe the NFL will finally realize that the current rule must be replaced with something more fair and equitable.

Former NFL V.P. of officiating Dean Blandino notes on Twitter that the league wants to preserve the sudden-death quality of overtime, so that fans won’t “leave your seat.” This assumes that fans wouldn’t otherwise be glued to the TV throughout all of overtime in a playoff game. This also assumes that fans will find the final outcome fair and satisfying when, as has happened far too often, the team that wins the coin toss advances.

Is it enough to give the kicking team a chance to match? The Bills, if they’d scored, could have gone for two (assuming the Chiefs attempted and made a one-point kick). Still, a pair of touchdowns would have resulted in the Bills kicking off again; there will always be an imbalance to that approach.

The right solution guarantees an equal number of possessions and declares a winner based on who makes a stop. Several years ago, we proposed (and the Spring League and the XFL eventually adopted) a penalty-shot system with teams taking alternating cracks at two-point conversions, whether three or five before it goes one-for-one, back and forth until one team scores and the other doesn’t. (Under our formulation of the procedure, the offense and defense for each team would be on the field at opposite ends of the stadium at the same time, going back and forth with 40 seconds between attempts.)

If the goal is to ensure that fans won’t walk away, something like that would cause them to staple their asses to their easy chairs. And, more than anything else, it would be fair.

That’s all we’re looking for. Something that seems fair, at a visceral level. Tonight’s outcome simply doesn’t fee that way — except for Chiefs fans who were on the wrong side of the coin flip three years ago.

For Bills fans, the prospect of waiting three years for karma to come crashing through a card table doesn’t seem very palatable right now. Win or lose, they needed to emerge from this game believing that the approach to deciding a winner after 60 minutes of regulation play was fair. The current approach simply is not.

52 responses to “Overtime rule undermines NFL’s best weekend ever

  3. Disagree, play defense. The idea of everyone gets a participating trophy worth of a drive in OT is nonsense.

  4. The same scenario went against the Chiefs in the 2018 AFCCG, I don’t remember the national outcry after that game?

  5. The Bills should’ve held off on the glad-handing and rah-rah with time on the clock in regulation. They relaxed and Mahomes caught the defense slipping. If they hadn’t convinced themselves they had won, there wouldn’t have been an OT.

  6. This game was on the magnitude of the 1982 Epic in Miami. Imcredible.

  8. The current OT rule is stupid to say the least. This is not rocket science. Both teams should touch the ball once regardless of who scores what on the first possession of OT. It’s ridiculous that this is not the rule.

  9. Unfortunately the time to discuss changes is the offseason, not now. Furthermore it gets discussed every offseason, and they’ve kept it this way. I’d say play the full 15-minute “5th quarter”, and another if needed, til time expires with a winner. That’s fair

  11. Could change the OT rules. Or teams can start playing defense. I dont care how legendary the opposing QB is, game should be over with 13 seconds left.

  12. This league favors passing and offense more than ever. Whoever wins the coin toss in an has a massive advantage just by how the game is played today. The old rules were fine 20 years ago.

    It’s time to update them now for today’s game.

  13. 4 tds in the last 2 minutes of regulation and your blaming the OT rules? Maybe try playing defense

  14. This is correct. The first drive “TD wins but FG doesn’t” makes no sense. Either go all in with the rules or don’t.

  15. Did Tom Brady ever have to get in a shootout like this with a cushion from Belichick’s defenses? Makes you wonder. This level of quarterback play between Mahomes and Allen is up there and good for years to come.

  16. Quit complaining about overtime not being fair. Both teams know the rules going in. A very small percentage of games go overtime anyway. How about don’t let the Chiefs set up for a tying field goal with only 13 seconds left after the kickoff and starting at their own 25? Should never happen. If you truly want to try to make it more fair, (and I don’t know why they don’t do this), just give the home team the option at overtime to get the ball first or defer. That’s a true home-field advantage, and again both teams know the rules going in. Just enjoy the classic NFL game you saw tonight. One of the all-time best.

  18. In the post season, make the overtime period a full quarter. If it’s still tied, then do penalty kicks or whatever.

    Right before the coin flip, the referee said “It’s a new game.” If only that was the case…

  19. You know what? Life isn’t fair, nor is it meant to be. For years the NFL had true sudden death, no “participation trophy” possession rules, and it produced classic results – “Ghost to the Post” – a DOUBLE overtime playoff game in 1977, along with the Miami-KC Christmas Day classic playoff game in 1971 (also DOUBLE overtime), and the 1958 Giants-Colts NFL Championship. Bottom line – if you don’t like it, make sure your team can play better defense!

  20. I know people don’t like it, but seriously college OT rules make for a fair and much more exciting conclusion to the game. (I will now put my flame suit on)

  22. I can’t blame the rules. The Bills had the game.

    I don’t LOVE the rules, mind you. But I’m not gonna complain. The Bills got one of the most heroic efforts I’ve ever seen from a QB, and they coached one of the worst 13 seconds I’ve ever seen.

  23. Totally disagree, if the defense can’t stop them from marching down the field and getting a TD, well thats part of the game, too. People seem to forget that just a few years ago, the Chiefs could have went down and won it with a field goal. Its good as is.

  24. I’m pretty sure the Bills hired McDermott for his defensive mind. If his defense wasn’t offensive, maybe they would’ve won. Chiefs weren’t much better, but how do you key guys run wide open the entire game? Chiefs had a communication error when Matthieu went out, and had a CB slip. Other than that Allen ran so much he caught them off guard occasionally. The Bills defense was bad from start to finish. And let’s remember that a missed FG and extra point miss are the only reasons that game went to OT.

  25. Whatever the OT rule cost the Chiefs a Superbowl 3 years ago and that was by a FG. You play by the rules that you knew going in.

  26. If Buff squib kicks or kicks it short they would have won. This is on the coach.Also, current Overtime rules are lame.

  28. No doubt the Chiefs fans who cried long and loud about how unfair it was in 2018 that KC didn’t get a chance to match New England’s TD are crying just as long and loud tonight that Buffalo wasn’t given an opportunity in OT. A team is made up of Special Teams and Defense as well as offense. If you don’t win the toss and can’t make a stop you lose, it is what it is.

  29. I don’t think it’s only Chiefs fans that feel satisfied. Please don’t make your personal mission automatically the mission of everyone. However, I think every OT should be a full 10 minutes. If one team can milk almost all 10 minutes and walk-off, kudos to them. But it gives both teams time to score however they can. After 1 OT, go to penalty shot style…

  30. Don’t really care about how this game played out. However, I do like the college system better than what the NFL does.

  31. Everyone crying about the OT rules when we all knew what the rules are going into the season. Cry me a river. Pathetic

  32. There are three aspects of football: offense, defense, and special teams. If you want to win (especially playoff time), you’d better give all three your attention. Green Bay didn’t give proper attention to special teams and they lost. Buffalo stopped playing defense and they lost. Rules don’t need implemented or changed. Teams simply have to remember they need more than just offense. Thank you for your time.

  33. Overtime dis seem to happen a lot more this year. For KC to miss and XP and field goal, Buffalo to covert a 2 point conversion, it was all chance. Lots of things could’ve happened to change the score, and teams both could’ve done things to change the score from the 60 minutes of game time. Don’t like overtime or the chance of a coin flip? Prevent yourself from getting there.

  34. The thing is the teams had 4 quarters to determine a winner. If they didn’t do it in the first 4 quarters, it’s tough to complain about the unfairness of overtime.

  35. How far do you take this? Buffalo scores to tie the game, then KC gets another try. They score and to be fair Buffalo needs another chance since KC had two chances. They score to tie the game again, and so on and so on.

  36. The rule is good how it is. There will always be one more possession for one team and would result in more ties for the regular season. At some point the Bills had to make a stop, be it during regulation or in OT. Defense is part of the game too.

  38. What happened to the “spot and choose” alternative that was going to be proposed to the league last spring?

  41. Leslie Frazier lost this game. His guys weren’t getting smoked. They were playing what was called. They made it easy for the Chiefs. Meanwhile Josh Allen and team were made to earn every yard.

  42. I feel like your argument is really that you just wanted an awesome game to continue. We all did, but I don’t think you go back and change long-standing rules just because they might deprive us of a little entertainment. In other cases, they would provide for that entertainment. Imagine this game had somehow been a 0-0 tie going into OT (I know, no chance with these teams). But if it had- a sudden TD to end it would seem poetic.
    Bottom line for me- this was an all-timer of a game. Josh Allen had it won with 13 seconds to go. And KC pulled it out. Insane! I wouldn’t change a thing.

  43. You know, I vaguely remember being castrated over calling the OT rules garbage after watching GB lose two consecutive playoff games in OT between 2014-2015. I was told to get over it. Why is there all of this outrage now?

  44. I am finally convinced that this change needs to be made. I always just thought if you lose the toss just make a stop. Can’t do it? Then don’t cry when you lose. Back in the day, offenses were nothing like today. With the rules helping offenses to engineer high-scoring games, teams score quickly; like tonight, and often. Given that fact, in the interest of fairness, both teams need a chance with the ball IMO.

  45. My favorite part was when Josh was crying and celebrating with :13 left in regulation.

  47. Bills coach is to blame for that loss. He should have made them kick a ground kick down the middle of the field to take time off the clock. You do not give KC 13 seconds and 3 times out. That is crazy!

  49. I’d like to see OT changed to be a full 5th quarter – or maybe a 10 minute “OT period”. If it’s still tied after that, it would go into sudden death for however long it takes. That would make it as fair as possible. However – were that to happen – the first time a star player gets injured in the 3rd or 5th series of a dueling-score OT, there would be articles about how brutal the new OT is on players and the league doesn’t care about player health.

  50. The easiest solution is to eliminate the coin toss altogether. The ref announces the rules, the defending team chooses a side. I would be open to a, both teams must possess the ball clause, but eliminating the coin toss would treat overtime like any other part of the game. As far as this game went it was always coming down to the qb to have the ball last. The super bowl will likely be overshadowed by this game.

  51. ryates67 says:
    January 23, 2022 at 10:42 pm
    Defense is part of the game too, dude.
    ——————————————————-
    That’s exactly the point, both teams should have to play defense.

  52. Just another example of the tilted rules that scores lots points. And defense is an afterthought…..it’s no coincidence that the group of qb’s and receivers are all being called greatest this and that, in the last twenty years, as a result

