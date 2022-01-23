Rams beat Buccaneers in NFL playoff classic

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 23, 2022, 6:25 PM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

The Super Bowl will be in Los Angeles, and now the road to the Super Bowl in the NFC will go through Los Angeles.

The Rams defeated the Buccaneers today in Tampa Bay in an absolute classic of an NFL playoff game, and the Rams will host the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game next week.

For most of the day, the game was not close: The Rams kicked a field goal to take a 3-0 lead on their first drive, quickly extended the lead to 10-0, and were ahead 20-3 by halftime. By the time the score was 27-3 in the third quarter, there appeared to be little doubt the Rams were going to win.

But Tampa Bay made it interesting in the fourth quarter, with a series of improbable events somehow turning that 27-3 score into 27-27.

In the final moments, however, Matthew Stafford hit Cooper Kupp with a deep ball that set up a game-winning field goal, and the Rams won 30-27.

For the third time in three games this weekend, a last-second field goal was the difference. And this time it’s the Rams who are on the way to the NFC Championship Game.

Permalink 64 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

64 responses to “Rams beat Buccaneers in NFL playoff classic

  3. Credit to both teams. I like being entertained and I was entertained. 🙂 Great game

  6. People always say do not bet against Tom Brady. And I usually don’t, but there has been some distinction down in Tampa Bay lately and there is only so much one man can do. The Rams are starting to look scrappy.

  7. How dumb is Bowles to not have at least two deep Safety’s on that last play.

    Bowles handed the win to Stafford n Kupp.

  9. That is exactly what they hoped to get when they traded for Stafford. PS Cam Akers, you’re walking home.

  11. Congratulations to Jason Pierre Paul in his final game. Very underrated career. Great effort playing with a torn rotator cuff. Next up Giants ring of honor and Bucs acknowledgement also. 2 X World Champion!

  14. Another nail biter…. unlike last week,there have been some great competitive games this weekend.

    Stafford came up big in the end

  15. What a goofball second half.

    But that was so clutch of Stafford. Couldn’t believe how the Bucs let Kupp get behind them, not once but twice in this game.

    Rams defense deserved a W in this one. Bucs D deserved a loss.

  16. The first 54 Super Bowls didn’t have the host stadium’s team playing in it. This could be the second year in a row it happens.

  17. Craziest game I’ve ever watched. I think easily. Had more twists and turns than a murder mystery. I actually would watch a replay immediately if not for the other game about to start.
    Father Time was in the building tonight

  19. I don’t know that I’d call it a classic, but I don’t think I’ve ever watched a game where I said “You have got to be ****ing me!” more times than I did during this one.

  20. Let the Triple Crown WR run down the middle of the field?

    That’s the plan?

    The Rams gave the Bucs chance after chance after chance after chance…

  21. Felt bad for McVay, he called great game, let down by mistakes of his offence not his fault..
    Glad he prevailed.

  22. An amazing finish but Bruce looked like stevie wonder out there singing i just called to say im outta here and so Brady and grok to! But hey tampa you can always get jamis back

  24. South American soccer fans would literally kill the Bucs DC for that playcall. You blitz the CN covering the #1WR in the NFL in that situation? Fireable offense. So so stupid.

  25. Brady doesn’t play defense and any head coaching interviews with Todd Bowles are cancelled.

  26. “Got Outscored At Tampa…”

    +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

    Refs clearly gave that game to the Rams.

  27. Great finish. Now the Rams get to get owned by deebo samuel again. Will Aaron Donald still pretend to not know who he is?

  28. Brady proved again he’s the GOAT. The feckless trolls can laugh all they want, but they know it’s true. Good game by Rams!

  30. itsamadmadmadmadworld says:
    January 23, 2022 at 6:25 pm
    Bye bye Tommy.

    —————-
    When you achieve 1/100th what Brady has achieve, you may have a place to talk

  31. Fantastic game, glad to see the head coach wearing his radio like he is playing laser tag going home.

  33. You can take the QB out of the Lions but it looks like you can also take the Lions out of the QB. Congrats Stafford.

  34. I didn’t expect this game at all. Tomasina Brady has a propensity for pulling out games and the Rams gave him every chance. Washington did a better ball control game against him (and won). I am so happy Tomasina was pounded relentlessly. He’s earned contempt, not praise. He is a cheater. I can’t believe how many lowlife, deadbeat, low character guys are on the Tampa team. Buh, bye, Tomasina. Retire. Your day has come.

  36. Two things I’ve taken away from this.

    First, both of the times I turned this game off in the second half after the Rams had momentum, the Rams did something to blow it. First was before Kupp fumbled, and second was after the Rams made the Bucs punt after recovering from the center’s bad snap. So my first takeaway is that I clearly was jinxing the Rams each time I did that.

    My second takeaway – Brady almost did it again somehow. Does he just have this magic aura where his offensive teammates don’t give up?

  37. Aaron Donald is a game-wrecker. It’s not going to matter if the Rams can’t hold on to the ball though. Four lost fumbles? Cam Akers fumbling there late. You simply cannot fumble the ball there. They aren’t very bright. This game should have been a blowout until the Rams decided to pretend they were the Falcons and make every dumb mistake possible.

  38. Great comeback by the fluker bowl champs but Brady is just too much of a turnover machine, defense couldn’t bail him out in this one.

  39. So far, all divisional home teams favored, all divisional home teams lost. Kansas City, are you listening?

  40. No Super Bowl for you TB12.
    The Rams better go pray to the Football Gods and thank them, because they almost had one of the worst self destructive 2nd halves in the history of the NFL playoffs.
    I thought Cleveland Gary was back on the team.

  43. The Buccs did not keep it interesting, the Rams numerous moments of madness did.

    4 turnovers and a FG coming up short from 37 yards is what brought the Buccs back.

    Whiners likely licking their chops for a chance to play against this type of team

  44. I’ve never seen a game where the teams kept handing the win back and forth saying you take it no you take it no you take it more than this. And in a playoff game. Was surreal. I still can’t actually believe we just saw that.

  45. Coaches scream Situational Football at players all the time. Perhaps allowing the best Wide Receiver to get behind your entire secondary isn’t displaying ” Situational Awareness”?

  47. This year is so odd. All road teams have won the three games played and by walk on field goals. KC better play to blow out Buffalo. The karma is now on the side of the Bills.

  48. Who calls a slot blitz when there is 28 seconds on the clock, your opponent is on their side of the 50, with no timeouts in a tie game?

    Who does that? Todd Bowles, that’s who.

    You go dime and drop a quick LB into coverage to help out. What the hell?

  49. NFC West by far the best division in football. Fitting that the championship game will be played by two teams from there.

  52. Ravens fan here. Don’t understand the Tom Brady hate. He is Tom Freaking Brady. Win or lose.
    BTW NFL, please call the super wild card week as week 19. That is not playoff football

  53. footballpat says:
    Brady doesn’t play defense and any head coaching interviews with Todd Bowles are cancelled.
    —————————————————————————————
    Exactly!

  54. No Dak, no Aaaaaron, and no Brady in the Superbowl?

    Im starting to think that maybe Jeebus is real.

    lol

  55. Stafford and the Rams did not rollover and die but moved the ball with less than a minute to send Tommy and his wife back to wherever. Great TV coverage as the showed Tommy the loser after the game and the winning QB Stafford no where to be seen. Even pompus Ariens was shown more than the Rams. The fix was in and it backfired on Tampa and Godel. One of the easiest schedules did not even help.

  57. That was a crazy gamble on that last play by Bowles. I don’t know if Winfield blew the coverage or what, but it looked like Stafford just beat the blitz.

  58. Now the Rams have to face the Niners……again.

    The Niners have owned the Rams. Will that streak continue?

  60. The Rams tried so hard to give this game away,and they very nearly did. What an ending.

  61. I guaranteed a rams win and you all gave me thumbs down. Once again I am right the PFT joes are wrong. Chillyball.

  62. All they had to do with take the FG’s in the red zone on the two 4th downs. But analytics I guess.

  63. Steelers get rid of Brown – out
    Raiders cut Brown – out
    Patriots cut Brown – out
    Buccaneers cut Brown – out

    Somewhere Antonio Brown is running wild and free laughing his a** off.

  64. jg2040 says:
    January 23, 2022 at 6:30 pm
    itsamadmadmadmadworld says:
    January 23, 2022 at 6:25 pm
    Bye bye Tommy.

    —————-
    When you achieve 1/100th what Brady has achieve, you may have a place to talk

    ————-

    Tom Brady doesn’t know who you are, will never know who you are, or even know you exist. So it’s pointless defending someone you will never meet or know. I’d suggest putting your resources into defending your family. Besides, you don’t know who the other guy is either. It could be Elon musk commenting for all you know.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.