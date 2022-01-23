Rams dominating the Buccaneers

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 23, 2022, 4:32 PM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Today’s game in Tampa Bay is a one-sided beatdown.

The Rams completely dominated the first half and took a 20-3 lead into the locker room at halftime. It would have been even more than that, but for a Cam Akers fumble at the 2-yard line in the final seconds of the first half, negating an opportunity for the Rams to score again.

Matthew Stafford completed 18 of 24 passes for 229 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, in the first half. Tom Brady couldn’t keep up, completing 10 of 22 passes for 112 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception.

No one should ever count out Brady, but the Rams look like they’re ready to cruise into the NFC Championship Game.

  1. Bucs will come back and win. Rams should have put them away and cant run the football.

  2. Akers with a major gaffe there.

    That just can’t happen, but it is enjoyable watching Brady look 44 and middling without all world weaponry automatically because of who he is.

    Thanks to BB. For everything, including walking from this.

  7. This really shouldn’t be a surprise. The Rams–and the Saints–have the personnel needed to beat Brady. You need a great pass rush to make him hurry. You also need two great CBs to be able to take away his ability to throw to them quickly. If you can do that you have a good chance to beat him.

    The Rams also have an offense that can score points. I don’t expect the Bucs to get back into this game. Aaron Donald is going to be even more effective in the second half and Brady will be running for his life.

  9. The game isn’t as close as the scoreboard shows. The Bucs have a lot of work to do here and the Rams just need to keep it rolling.

    This feels like it should. 35-3

  11. … AND the His Royal Bastardness is bleeding from the mouth? Hahahahahahahahahahahaha!

  13. Brady has done nothing over the last 4 season when he isn’t surrounded with pro bowlers. Last year he had Gronk, Evans, Godwin, AB, and Fournette but without question the defense won that super bowl and not Brady

  17. I think the Bucs’ fans really have shown the way this game will end. They all seem to be waving a white flag on a stick. If I’m not mistaken a white flag is for surrender. Did the Bucs’ marketing department screw up by handing out white flags?

  19. Bucs don’t have it today and Rams just better in all key areas right now. Very unlikely a comeback occurs, more likely a widening gap.

    At least some internet posters will get to gloat about how they’ve been right about a certain QB losing in the post season.

