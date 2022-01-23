Ravens request interview with Joe Whitt for defensive coordinator

Getty Images

A pair of Cowboys assistants have drawn attention from teams looking for head coaches and another one is on the list of candidates for a couple of defensive coordinator positions.

Steve Wyche of NFL Media reports that the Ravens have requested permission to interview defensive passing game coordinator/secondary coach Joe Whitt for their vacancy. The Ravens and Wink Martindale parted ways on Friday.

The Seahawks also requested an interview with Whitt after they fired Ken Norton.

Whitt joined the Cowboys in 2021 after working with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in Atlanta. Quinn has interviewed for multiple head coaching jobs and his departure could make Whitt, who has also coached in Cleveland and Green Bay, a candidate for a promotion in Dallas as well.