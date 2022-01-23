Sean McVay calls bizarre timeout, Buccaneers tie the game with Leonard Fournette touchdown

Getty Images

With the Buccaneers scrambling to the line and facing fourth-and-1 in the final minute, Rams coach Sean McVay made a bizarre decision: He called timeout.

That gave the Buccaneers’ offense time to regroup and get their best play called, and the best play was a handoff to Leonard Fournette, who took the ball and coasted into the end zone for a touchdown.

The score is now 27-27. It was 27-3 in the third quarter.

Whatever happens the rest of the way, this will go down in history as an NFL playoff classic.