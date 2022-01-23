Shawn Hochuli: Tom Brady “got in my face in an aggressive manner and used abusive language”

Getty Images

Tom Brady claimed this week that he doesn’t get special treatment when it comes to roughing the passer fouls. His contention found support on Sunday, when he took a helmet to the chin from Von Miller, without a foul being called.

Instead, a foul was called on Brady for his reaction to the absence of a flag.

In a pool report after the Rams’ win, referee Shawn Hochuli explained the decision to penalize Brady.

“He got in my face in an aggressive manner and used abusive language,” Hochuli said. “As for the hit, we did not think that it rose to the level of roughing the passer.”

They apparently missed in real time and at full speed the helmet to Brady’s chin. It was hard to miss Brady indeed getting in Hochuli’s face. The end result, as noted by NBC’s Al Michaels during the game, was the first unsportsmanlike conduct foul of Brady’s entire career.