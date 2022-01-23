Tom Brady doesn’t commit to playing in 2022, says he’ll take it day by day

Posted by Mike Florio on January 23, 2022, 7:07 PM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Things definitely have changed for Tom Brady.

After consistently insisting that he’ll play in 2022, it all has changed. Following Sunday’s loss to the Rams, Brady did not repeat what he said throughout the 2021 season — that he’ll definitely play next year.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it,” Brady told reporters. “So we’ll take it day by day and see where we’re at.”

Asked when he’ll know more about his future, Brady declined to comment.

“I’m thinking about this game, and not thinking about anything past five minutes from now.”

Again, this is all a far cry from his prior position, repeatedly stated, that he’ll play through 2022 and then figure things out after that. Indeed, he has said for years that he plans to play until he’s 45. Now, one season from reaching that goal, he may indeed walk away.

58 responses to “Tom Brady doesn’t commit to playing in 2022, says he’ll take it day by day

  3. From what they showed of him postgame, he looks like a guy that’s decided he’s done.

  4. There is nothing left to prove. Most accomplished quarterback of his generation. Enjoy retirement.

  6. @Goodellmustgo, if you consider Brady a cheater, do you or do you not, consider the Patriots/Belichick’s success over the last 20 years to be tainted?

  9. Wouldn’t be funny if Brady retired and in 2027 Roethlisberger got in the HOF on the first ballot and Brady didn’t?

  10. in 6 months they’ll be rolling in the wheelchair for him. Things go south from here.

  12. Now now no need to be salty. I’m genuinely wishing everyone a very happy Brady Elimination Day to you and yours!

    Hope your evening is great and be nice! 🙂

  14. He has absolutely nothing left to prove. And the Bucs are not going to be able to purchase another roster for next season like they did this season and last season.
    Brown pulling his prank really hurt this team for this game also.
    Retire.. stick around any longer it will really show in your play.

  16. I’ve always said Brady would announce his retirement only after he’d played his last game. He’ll probably schedule a news conference soon.

  17. If he plays in 2022 and loses in the playoffs, he will tie Manning with the most playoff losses in NFL history. I doubt Brady wants that record.

  18. Father Time is in the room with Tom now. He must know it really for the first time he still had a click more mobility 2 years ago. Now the slide and shuffle that got him a little bit clear in the pocket is gone and TB does NOT have the beef up front to keep him immaculate. He’s still got the arm, everyone saw that. But my point is the lower half he’s just not quick or even slippery and he’s gonna get one clear shot when he doesn’t see it coming and then it’s done by injury. And I think he wants to walk off the field. I’m not his biggest fan, but he’s earned my respect with his play. I think he should walk away when this is still the Brady we remember, not a version he doesn’t want us to ever see. IMO

  20. So much Brady the. Most of you schmucks would be doing backflips if he was the qb and leader on your team. I watched him come to Tampa and change the entire organization. He will be done when he’s done. Sit back and watch.

  21. I’ll make an announcement once the league assures me that I will positively win the Super Bowl next season. Don’t they know who I am?

  24. I think it is safe to say that PM will hold the advantage in one and does in perputuity…

  26. Giselle will have a vote and I think she wants him to retire – walk away while he can still walk.

  28. Omg, Goodellmustgo, a so called Patriots “fan” saying Manning > Brady. That’s blasphemy.

    Also tb6, how does BB win again? The Pats defense had its worst performance ever under him last week. And while Mac will have a good future, Brady is certainly the better qb right now, and can make throws Mac can’t.

  29. He’s got nothing left to prove or accomplish. Whenever he retires he’s leaving the game as the goat and most of the qb records. Hope he’s back but if this is it what a career. Once in a lifetime.

  30. He looked old today, and I don’t mean the way he played. He looked like he might be done. I saw it in his face. Hope he retires…he’s the GOAT and should go out relatively healthy and still not showing much decline in his play.

  32. Good to see everyone piling on. He obviously had no time to throw. Whirfs going out was the key. Without that the discussions on here about Brady being done aren’t happening

  34. If the Rams didnt try hard to give this win away…Brady would have been on the bench in the 4th quarter. The only this i sawthat was specialis that Rams defence.WOW

  35. @Goodellmustgo, this season’s likely MVP, Aaron Rodgers, put up 10 points at home last night. Neither qb played great, along with the rest of their teammates.

  36. jaytee says:
    January 23, 2022 at 7:49 pm
    @Goodellmustgo, this season’s likely MVP, Aaron Rodgers, put up 10 points at home last night. Neither qb played great, along with the rest of their teammates.
    ——
    I don’t disagree.

  37. If the Rams didnt try hard to give this win away…Brady would have been on the bench in the 4th quarter. The only this I saw special was that Rams defence. WOW!

  38. skcusoirolf says:
    January 23, 2022 at 7:24 pm

    He has absolutely nothing left to prove. And the Bucs are not going to be able to purchase another roster for next season like they did this season and last season.

    ======================================

    And the Rams didn’t purchase their roster??? Frankly, with all the future draft picks the Rams have used up, even if they win the SB, they’ll be one and done. They mortgaged their future for the present. Not saying they were wrong to do it, but the bill’s gonna come due soon.

  39. Maybe 45 was a phony number. It’s possible he doesn’t want the Derek Jeter, David Ortiz retirement tour because it would be a distraction to him and his teammates.

  40. GoodellMustGo…regarding your thoroughly misguided idea that Manning>Brady…and I am paraphrasing Mark Twain…”It is better to be thought a fool than to post on PFT and remove all doubt”.

  41. It’s the ultimate sign of respect when a bunch of anonymous whiners on the internet all want you to retire.

  42. The Pats defense had its worst performance ever under him last week.

    ——
    And yet they held Brady to a 70 rating in week 4, one of the lowest passer ratings by any QB in Foxboro this year. If they’re that terrible what does that say about Tommy. Can’t be much of a compliment 🙂

    Also yeah Manning > Brady. that’s not just me that says that… your man Brady also said it. Some Pats fan huh lol. Manning revolutionized the sport. No Manning and there’s no Brady (by his own admission), no Mahomes, no Rodgers really none of the greats.

    I hated seeing Manning line up against my team under center. That feeling something bad was going to happen to your team. Don’t feel that way about any other QB. Maybe Mahomes but he’s got a ways to go.

  44. I think that was his swan song….they ALMOST pulled it out and if they did it , would have been talking about that come back for the ages.

  45. @Goodellmustgo clearly NOT a Patriots fan. No Patriots fan would ever say Manning is better than Brady.

  46. He’s visibly aged the past 4-5 months. He looked 35 until October or so. Now he all of a sudden looks his age. He looked tired at the end of the first half too. Not like temporary I just need a few hours of sleep tired but in his bones tired. I think he’s done with Arians too.

  47. GoodellMustGo…as a fan would you rather have had TB12 as your qb for 20 years, or PM for 14 or 15. I know it’s tough, but be honest…just this once.

  50. Angel Valle says:
    January 23, 2022 at 7:48 pm
    Another one year dynasty bites the dust.
    —————————————————————————————————————
    Beats the hell out of a no year dynasty.

  51. GoodellMustGo says:
    January 23, 2022 at 7:54 pm
    The Pats defense had its worst performance ever under him last week.

    ——
    And yet they held Brady to a 70 rating in week 4, one of the lowest passer ratings by any QB in Foxboro this year. If they’re that terrible what does that say about Tommy. Can’t be much of a compliment 🙂

    Also yeah Manning > Brady. that’s not just me that says that… your man Brady also said it. Some Pats fan huh lol. Manning revolutionized the sport. No Manning and there’s no Brady (by his own admission), no Mahomes, no Rodgers really none of the greats.

    I hated seeing Manning line up against my team under center. That feeling something bad was going to happen to your team. Don’t feel that way about any other QB. Maybe Mahomes but he’s got a ways to go.

    ________________________

    One regular season game doesn’t mean much. And you are engaging in revisionist history. I seem to recall the Manning have multiple multi interception games against the Patriots, including the playoffs. Belichick respected Manning, but never feared him. If Brady played the Patriots the next 5 years he’d have good and bad games, just like Brady. And I didn’t say the Patriots defense was garbage, but they did play terribly last week.

    Also please answer my questions about whether or not you think Belichick’s success is also tainted.

  52. GoodellMustGo…your silence speaks volumes. Seems you realize Mark Twain was right. At least we agree on the commish!!!

  53. I don’t believe that the GOAT will be satisfied with going out on this note. If he finds the right situation,he’ll probably give it one more shot. He wants to go out on top if he can. That’s just who he is. He’s addicted to football and winning. So,don’t celebrate just yet,Brady haters.

  54. jaytee says:
    January 23, 2022 at 7:16 pm
    @Goodellmustgo, if you consider Brady a cheater, do you or do you not, consider the Patriots/Belichick’s success over the last 20 years to be tainted?

    ———-

    He won’t answer that one. It speaks volumes.

  55. zonedout100 says:
    January 23, 2022 at 7:58 pm
    @Goodellmustgo clearly NOT a Patriots fan. No Patriots fan would ever say Manning is better than Brady.

    6 1 Rate This

    —————

    He is clearly a fake Pats fan because he says Brady cheated when we know nothing happened based on Goodell caught lying and the science.

    I mean, my issues with Brady are the embarrassing fanboys who think he plays an A+ game every time he ever stepped on the field trying to control the narrative to protect his status or something.

    The guy could throw 4 Ints and fumble twice and the Brady Fanboys would blame everyone else for a loss.

    Mortifying.

  56. I have hated Tom Brady for years because he beat the St. Louis Rams in the game that the Patriots taped the practice. Twenty one years later I have come to respect him. If his career is over I am pretty sure that I will never see another player like him. He probably wishes that he had retired last year as a Super Bowl Champion. If this is it thank you for a magical career. I still hate you for beating the St. Louis Rams but I respect you as a player.

  57. ouchback6 says:
    January 23, 2022 at 7:24 pm
    lol!!!!

    BB does it again.

    NHJets being fitted for his straitjacket.

    ————

    What did he do? He hasn’t won a playoff game since Brady left. Made it once and got obliterated. Didn’t Brady win the super bowl? So please remind us what he did. Lol. I’d make you a bet that Mac Jones won’t even be the best qb of his class in a couple years but we know about your bets. Lol.

  58. Whatever Brady decides to do or not do is anyone’s guess.

    But one thing is indubitably certain: comments sections all over in the interwebs over the last couple days have been looking, feeling and smelling so fresh and so clean with the sudden absence and silence of a toxic and cheese-filled fanbase. Love it.

