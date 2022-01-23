Tom Brady doesn’t commit to playing in 2022, says he’ll take it day by day

Getty Images

Things definitely have changed for Tom Brady.

After consistently insisting that he’ll play in 2022, it all has changed. Following Sunday’s loss to the Rams, Brady did not repeat what he said throughout the 2021 season — that he’ll definitely play next year.

“I haven’t put a lot of thought into it,” Brady told reporters. “So we’ll take it day by day and see where we’re at.”

Asked when he’ll know more about his future, Brady declined to comment.

“I’m thinking about this game, and not thinking about anything past five minutes from now.”

Again, this is all a far cry from his prior position, repeatedly stated, that he’ll play through 2022 and then figure things out after that. Indeed, he has said for years that he plans to play until he’s 45. Now, one season from reaching that goal, he may indeed walk away.