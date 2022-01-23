Tom Brady gets 15-yard penalty for yelling at referee after hit from Von Miller

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 23, 2022, 4:07 PM EST
NFC Divisional Playoffs - Los Angeles Rams v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wanted a flag after he got hit by Rams pass rusher Von Miller today. Brady got a flag, but not the one he was looking for.

Referee Shawn Hochuli gave Brady a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after Brady screamed at Hochuli for not flagging the hit.

Brady was bleeding from his mouth, where the top of Miller’s helmet hit him, and it’s unsurprising that Brady wanted a flag on Miller. But Hochuli didn’t think it warranted a penalty.

Quarterbacks rarely get penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct, and Brady said just last week that he thinks the referees usually give him leeway. Hochuli gave him no such leeway today.

The other reason Brady is frustrated is that the Rams lead 17-3 in the second quarter.

Permalink 54 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

54 responses to “Tom Brady gets 15-yard penalty for yelling at referee after hit from Von Miller

  1. And this is why nobody likes Tommy. 😂

    Oh and he was also caught cheating. That too,

  3. That should have been roughing the passer, absolutely ridiculous it wasn’t called!

  5. “ he was caught cheating “?? It’s a miracle!! Did you finally find the evidence that the NFL said they didn’t have a federal court???

  8. Didn’t see much of a hit in real time, but the blood evidence was there of something contacting his lower lip.

  10. If a helmet to helmet hit draws blood, it should be flagged.

    If not, next time the blood will be flowing from an unresponsive qb’s ear.

  12. One of the all time Crybabies in the league. Glad my Saints are 4-1 against him since he arrived in Tampa Bay including a shutout.

  13. Brady’s the GOAT but he’s also a whiner with his little hissy fits. In this case thought, I don’t know how you get a bloody lip and not be hit in the mouth.

  14. Refs inserting themselves unnecessarily into the game on that call. It’s bad enough they missed the helmet to helmet.

  15. Didn’t see much of a hit in real time, but the blood evidence was there of something contacting his lower lip.
    >>>>>>><<<<<<<
    The only thing hitting his lower lip was his own wagging tongue.

  16. What a crybaby. You are down 14 points and just hurt your team. You are no more special then the other 31 QBs in the league. Stop acting like someone owes you something and strap up.

  17. Brady will be telephoning the league offices at halftime. The conversation will not be pleasant.

  21. Reminiscent of 2015 when Von Miller rubbed his eyes like a baby towards Tom Brady in AFC Championship when Tommy was crying to the refs. Some things never change.

  22. buffalobluecollarlunchbucket56 says:
    January 23, 2022 at 4:16 pm
    Brady’s the GOAT
    —-
    No he isn’t. He’s the most successful of all time and nothing more.

  23. This game is fixed for the Rams crybaby Stafford gets a tongue lashing from and gets 15 yards yet Brady gets hit by Miller in the face and he gets flagged.

  24. So he bit his lip? Oh my goodness…. Bucs fans expect the refs to disqualify the Rams for absolutely dominating their team.

  25. Brady haters can say what you want, you’re entitled. Personally I’m cheering for the Rams, but if you can’t see a helmet to helmet hit that warrants a penalty you need to check your resentment at the door. It’s clouding your judgement.

  26. NH Jets on the verge!

    lol!

    Brady with a “I don’t care” INT replete with pouting. Pats fans know all about that.

  27. pointtwopsiistheissue says:
    January 23, 2022 at 4:10 pm
    “ he was caught cheating “?? It’s a miracle!! Did you finally find the evidence that the NFL said they didn’t have a federal court???
    ——

    Failure to prove in court is not the same as proving innocence. Happens all the time in court. Prosecutor screws up and guilty people walk. That doesn’t mean anything.

    And the one question that nobody has ever been able to answer for me and this made me change my mind about this topic. If Brady was innocent then why would the NFL do this? Brady is arguably the face of the league that at the time was playing for one of its premier franchises. What would the league gain by going after him for no good reason? I haven’t heard a good answer yet to that question.

    That along with the cover up – smashing cell phone, “weight loss” and it’s not rocket science to understand he did exactly what the league accused him of doing. Cheater.

  28. Brady be like, “Well, I bumped an ump recently and there was no punishment, so why can’t I yell at them without penalty, too?”

  29. It’s football, sometimes people bump into each other. And he probably bit his lip while yelling at the official.

  31. Something did contact his lower lip. His teeth. If he was wearing his mouth guard like he’s supposed to, maybe he wouldn’t have cut his lip. That was a clean hit, something Brady is not used to.

  34. The NFL is NOT against any team. There ARE bad calls against every team. Quit whining Bucs fans! Haven’t you learned? Brady got a 15 yard penalty for whining. Ha ha ha ha ha.

  36. We’re gonna have to define some terms… “bleeding?” Is that like when someone ruptures a capillary after they sneeze?

  37. jkossrt says:
    January 23, 2022 at 4:28 pm
    Something did contact his lower lip. His teeth. If he was wearing his mouth guard like he’s supposed to, maybe he wouldn’t have cut his lip. That was a clean hit, something Brady is not used to.

    1 0 Rate This

    ——————

    He bit his lip due to the hit itself. You are correct. He just didn’tlike
    he was hit right after he released the ball because he is entitled. It’s why BB walked.

    He was tired of Mr Perfect not able to be held accountable.

  39. patsfan1818 says:
    January 23, 2022 at 4:22 pm
    This game is fixed for the Rams crybaby Stafford gets a tongue lashing from and gets 15 yards yet Brady gets hit by Miller in the face and he gets flagged.
    ——————————————————————————————————————
    I’m sure you also think their first meeting (where the Bucs lost) was fixed as well. Right?

  42. “And the one question that nobody has ever been able to answer” is what was the starting documented PSI #s before the game? Can you provide your evidence?

  44. Love to see it, cry baby tb12 that was NOT a hit to the helmet, He pulled up after he bear hugged him Do you guys just want Flags from now on??

  45. @touchback6, Bill didn’t walk. Tom walked. It was a good run and good for both sides to move on. And Bill did hold Tom to a high standard, if he didn’t he he wouldn’t have lasted 20 years and we wouldn’t have won 6 super bowls. Revisionist history.

  46. Ref missed the call. Leading with the helmet to the head is a flag ever. single.time.

  47. Poor Goodell must go still does not understand 7th grade science!! Oh and by the way Wells said Brady “ cooperated completely “
    There was no tampering !!

  48. Brady smashed his phone duty a sledgehammer. Pats lost multiple draft picks, including a no:1. Millions in fines. Caught filming other teams. Incredible headset failures by many fans in NE. Many coaches say they expect it. That’s the proof. It’s all we need. Pats fans head would explode if it happened to them. Deflated footballs. Only theirs, not the other teams in defiance of the “Ideal Gas law” nonsense from some Harvard egg heads. CHEATERS!!! PROOF!!!

  49. @Goodellmustgo, I’ve asked you before, but you don’t answer.

    1) If Tom cheated, why must Goodell go?
    2) If Tom cheated, the Patriots/Belichick’s success is tainted. Do you acknowledge that?
    3) If Tom cheated, when did you accept this? Was it in 2016? If so, did you root for the Patriots in sb’s 51-53? If yes, why would you root for a team with a cheater?
    4) Why did you only show up on this site after he joined the Bucs?

  52. touchback6 says:
    January 23, 2022 at 4:13 pm
    lol!!

    “NHPats” aka NHJets on the watch!

    ——-

    I’m surprised you are here after BB’s defense put up the most embarrassing performance in postseason history.

    Where were you after the game?

  53. These refs should be fired. 3 unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the first half, two of which were questionable calls. Obviously the refs want to inject themselves into the game.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.