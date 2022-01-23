Tom Brady gets 15-yard penalty for yelling at referee after hit from Von Miller

Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady wanted a flag after he got hit by Rams pass rusher Von Miller today. Brady got a flag, but not the one he was looking for.

Referee Shawn Hochuli gave Brady a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after Brady screamed at Hochuli for not flagging the hit.

Brady was bleeding from his mouth, where the top of Miller’s helmet hit him, and it’s unsurprising that Brady wanted a flag on Miller. But Hochuli didn’t think it warranted a penalty.

Quarterbacks rarely get penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct, and Brady said just last week that he thinks the referees usually give him leeway. Hochuli gave him no such leeway today.

The other reason Brady is frustrated is that the Rams lead 17-3 in the second quarter.