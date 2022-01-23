Travis Kelce’s overtime touchdown hands Chiefs stunning 42-36 win

Posted by Charean Williams on January 23, 2022, 10:07 PM EST
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
What a game! What a weekend!

The first three divisional games came down to a last-play field goal. The fourth ended on an overtime touchdown in one of the best games in NFL history.

Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes had a duel for the ages.

The Chiefs and Bills combined for 25 points in the final two minutes, sending them into overtime in a back-and-forth battle. But Kansas City won the coin toss and Buffalo never saw the ball in the extra period.

Travis Kelce caught an 8-yard touchdown pass from Mahomes to complete an eight-play, 75-yard drive. It handed the Chiefs a stunning 42-36 win and sends them to a fourth consecutive AFC Championship Game. They will host the Bengals on Sunday.

It is a heartbreaker for the Bills, who scored with what they thought was the game-winner with 13 seconds left. Gabriel Davis‘ postseason record fourth score of the day and second in the final two minutes gave Buffalo a 36-33 lead.

Thirteen seconds proved too much time for Mahomes with three timeouts remaining, especially after the Bills chose to kick the ball deep for a touchback instead of making the Chiefs burn time with a squib kick.

Mahomes had a 19-yard pass to Tyreek Hill and a 25-yarder to Kelce to set up a last-play field goal of 49 yards by Harrison Butker.

The Chiefs thought they had the game won with 1:02 remaining when Hill caught a pass across the middle and ran for a 64-yard touchdown. (Officials missed a taunting penalty when he flashed the peace sign at a Bills player on his way to the end zone.) It gave Kansas City a 33-29 lead with 1:02 left and came only 52 seconds after the Bills had scored a go-ahead touchdown and 2-point conversion.

The game, though, wasn’t over until it was, and that wasn’t until Kelce’s catch in overtime. There were three lead changes and one tie in the final two minutes of regulation.

The two-minute rush began with 1:54 left. Buffalo chipped on the edge, giving Allen enough time to find Davis wide open in the end zone for a 27-yard touchdown. Cornerback Mike Hughes slipped on a double move by Davis, leaving the receiver wide open for his third touchdown of the day. Stefon Diggs made a leaping catch for the 2-point conversion after Allen ran around, buying time.

That started the back and forth and came down to whoever had the ball last. That was Mahomes and the Chiefs.

There were six punts, four penalties and no turnovers in an instant classic. Mahomes passed for 378 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 69 yards and a touchdown; Allen passed for 329 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 68 yards.

Davis caught eight passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns. Hill had 11 catches for 150 yards and a touchdown, and Kelce caught eight passes for 96 yards and the game-winner.

But for the second consecutive postseason, it’s the Chiefs moving on and the Bills going home.

  2. As a Chiefs fan I had accepted defeat by a really good Buffalo team. I knew we left too much time after Tyreek’s TD. And to the Buffalo guys that probably thought they won, with only 13 seconds left. This is a weird game, hang in there and I think we’ll do this again for many years.

  3. The last 2 minutes of regular time and into overtime was a whiole other game in itself. That was one of the most intense and exciting games I have seen in a long time. And even tho he ultimately lost. I believe Josh Allen has arrived.

  7. This will forever be known as the 13 seconds game. Why didn’t Buffalo squib it, and why was their coverage so soft?

  8. The best pair of games on one day I ever watched. The drama of the first was actually surpassed in the second. Allen looked shocked at the end. Mahomes smooth. What a game

  9. Man, what a tough loss. I thought Allen’s pass to Davis was the end.

    Bills needed to squib kick it there. The coaches & players let Josh Allen down.

    KC is amazing. Kudos to them & to Mahomes. Next year, I guess.

  12. Remember Chiefs fans hating the OT rules after the 2019 AFC Championship and saying winning the coin toss basically decides the game? I remember.

  13. Man what a heartbreaker for Buffalo. They deserved better.

    Great game. Thank you divisional round teams for putting on a show this weekend. Much better than the trash we saw last weekend.

  14. Crazy, crazy, crazy weekend of football.

    Don’t feel too bad, Buffalo. Your D just ran out of gas in the end. Mahomes is hard to put down.

  16. It probably wouldn’t have mattered, but the refs missed an illegal shift penalty on that last TD. 3 guys moving and Kielce didn’t get set.

  18. Bills had to squib it after they scored .. those extra 4-5 sec are gold to a QB like Mahomes

  21. Rarely does a coach clearly lose a team a game. Sean McDermott did. Totally blew a sure win in the last 13 seconds by first kicking in the end zone, and then playing to prevent a touchdown when the Chiefs just needed a FG. Terrible injustice to his team.

  22. Hood luck to the rest of the afc. These 2 qbs are in a class of their own. Mac Jones gonna keep up with them? Lmaoooooo

  23. Monumental choke job by the Bills D, 13 seconds and you allow a drive to tie to get to OT. They deserved to lose.

  24. If I were Josh Allen I don’t know how I’d react in the locker room or postgame press conference. He’ll say all the right things about how “we lost as a team” but deep down he knows his defense choked. They’ll never get over this.

  25. Bills coaching cost them that game with 13 seconds left. You pooch kick it so 6 to 7 seconds go off. Then KC has one play to get in FG range. That was the losing play of the game and he needs to own it..

  26. Omg what did I just watch ?A video game huh ?? Otherwise poor poor Bills fan that’s is devastating.

  27. The absolute worst thing about KC winning is having to see Patrick Mahomes goofy little brother again next week.

  29. The headline should have been the Buffalo defense hands Chiefs overtime win!! Not Kielce TD hands Chiefs win, LOL!

  31. I know my team has benefited from the OT rules in some really big games but I’m sorry the OT rules suck and it’s time to update them. Both teams should get a possession.

  32. I don’t understand why Buffalo didn’t kick off a little shorter and on ground to take time off clock.? Leaving 13 seconds for Mahomes ended up being a fatal error…should have tried to burn 3-4 seconds like Romo was describing..SMH

  33. When perfection isnt enough to win, Josh Allen performance today. Unlucky.
    Mahomes and co magic saves day for Cheifs.

  34. Wow! Hats off to Buffalo and Josh Allen! Amazing play on both sides, this was the real superbowl. There will be many more of these dog fights in the next decade. Let’s go Chiefs!!

  36. nflhistorybuff68 says:
    January 23, 2022 at 10:08 pm
    Bills should go home. How do you give up a FG with 13 seconds ?

    ——-

    You play against Patrick Mahomes

  38. Josh Allen is an amazing quarterback. I can’t believe the Bills didn’t kick short, force a return, and give one play to Mahomes. Terrible call that allowed a talented team the opportunity they needed to take that game back. Sorry Buffalo fans. This off season is going to be a long one. Congratulations Chiefs.

  39. Allen is so easy to like and being a fan of a division rival who’s butt he’s going to be kicking a lot on the coming years – that annoys me. Lol

  41. “The NFL has figured out Mahomes.” “They’re in Cap Hell.” “They’re defense sucks.” “They’re a One year Dynasty”

    Fourth. Straight. AFC Championship Game. At Arrowhead. Keep coming with those false narratives.

  43. Amazed at the lack of defense at the end of some of these games. Chiefs let Bills march 75 yards in 40 some seconds. Bills then let the Chiefs go 40 yards in 9 seconds leaving time to spare for the FG. Then we all know the defense is so dreadful that whoever wins the toss will win.

    Sure it’s entertaining. But for some reason seems a little lame.

  44. Congratulations to both teams. That was the most outstanding football game I’ve ever seen. The future of the NFL is in good hands with Allen and Mahomes.

  46. Wow I thought the TB-LAR game was one of the best playoff games ever. That was nothing…
    Now Burrow vs. Mahomes. wow.

  48. Where was the Bills defense? You just can’t let a team get down the field that easily with only thirteen seconds left.

  50. Why oh why did not McVay squib kick with 13 seconds? A minimum 4-5 seconds runs off the clock…leaving no time for Mahomes. MCVAY ONLY NEED LOOK IN THE MIRROR FOR THIS LOSS!

  52. Be overtime rule needs to be changed. I’m not a fan of either team but the ending of the game is completely
    unsatisfactory everyone says just stop the team of the ball. well neither team could do that it really came down to a coin toss

  53. Leslie Frazier had two Rooney-rule HC interviews this week. In an unrelated event, the Bills’ defense surrendered 42 points to the Chiefs. Hmmmmmm….

  55. *sigh* I am crushed right now…

    Josh Allen? Literally did everything a QB can do to win the game…
    (given that there IS an opponent to play against who is trying to win too)

    13 seconds… holy &*#$ did the Bills D play bad that last sequence, and then into overtime…

    Well KC? you better win the whole dang thing.

  57. This is Mahome’s year. Great kid, He deserves it. Brady will always be the GOAT and Cheatin’ Rodgers will always be a legendary ‘One Ring Blunder.’

  59. both defenses were so gassed, who ever got that OT kickoff was going to drive and score.

    just feels dirty allen did touch the ball again.

    NFL OT is a joke

  60. The two best QB’s in the game put on a show for the ages. My goodness. Commiserations, Bills fans. Just a shame someone had to lose this game.

  61. Best game in a long long time. My only gripe is not getting to see Josh Allen’s family after the loss. They sure were having fun with 13 seconds remaining…lol

  62. That might have been the best game I’ve ever seen. I’m so sorry one team had to lose. I figured whoever won this game is going all the way. Mahomes was injured last year. He’s healthy this year. Josh Allen will be back. Buffalo isn’t going anywhere. Probably the best weekend of games ever. Each game was won on the final play

  63. “Congrats Chiefs fans!
    So happy Bills lost”
    ___________________

    So happy at how wrong you are about Josh Allen.

  64. ‘Why oh why did not McVay squib kick with 13 seconds? A minimum 4-5 seconds runs off the clock…leaving no time for Mahomes. MCVAY ONLY NEED LOOK IN THE MIRROR FOR THIS LOSS!’

    Wrong coach dude…..you’re thinking McDermott.

  65. Not sure about all the squib kick comments. Where do you get 4-5 seconds? Clock starts when the ball is touched. Probably an up guy on the 35 who catches and immediately falls down. 1-2 seconds off and the ball on the 35. With two timeouts you’re still looking at two plays and a FG. I’d give up the yards for 5 seconds, but unless the guy tries to run it back you’re not looking at anything close to that.

  66. The Bills got but by the Leslie Frazier “prevent you from winning” defense. Saw it tons if times while he was in Minny. 13 seconds you blitz and crush Mahomes. Instead they sat back and let everything haooen in front of them.

    And for Bills fans. You have kindred spirits here in MN

  68. I could’ve thrown those 2 passes to get the Chiefs in FG position. For some reason the Bills were covering the end zone instead of the players when only a FG was needed. On that last play before the FG Kelce just ran a straight vertical, caught the pass with noone within 20 yards of him and ran another 20 yards to get in FG range.

    Very stupid sequence by the defense. Also, why rush 4 if you are dropping everyone deep? Mahomes has to get it out immediately, that’s just one less person in coverage.

  70. If coaches are only going to be given 2 challenges per game then need to be able to challenge ANYTHING.

  71. redeemerac says:
    January 23, 2022 at 10:12 pm
    Change the OT rules, both teams get the ball.

    andalpnaditch says:
    January 23, 2022 at 10:16 pm
    Be overtime rule needs to be changed. I’m not a fan of either team but the ending of the game is completely unsatisfactory

    ———————————————————————————–
    Guys, it’s a very simple concept: Stop the receiving team from scoring a touchdown.

    If you can’t do that, you deserve to lose.

  72. This is on the Bills coaching staff! #1 – go for 2 & make kc get a TD at the end of regulation. #2 – u don’t kick the ball into the end zone with 13 seconds. U kick near the goal line & make kc return the kick & use up precious seconds. That leaves less time for kc to bring it to OT. By not doing so, the bills laced not to lose, instead of playing to win. The bills offense deserved better, but kudos to kc.

  75. No coin flip should have that much power.

    Fix the OT rules now. Give both teams a possession. NCAA or CFL style…doesn’t matter. Not this.

  76. No words. I was ready to hope Allen and the Bills go all the way, 13 seconds seemed impossible until Mahomes did what Mahomes does. Just know that right now it’s 1a and 1b in the AFC Buffalo, your time is coming

    AFC Championship her we come GO CHIEFS!!!!!

  77. One of the greatest NFL games of all time. My heart goes out to Bills fans. Your day is coming, Buffalo. Allen cluod be one of the all timers before he is through.

  78. I hate 20/20 but let’s say they squib it…. What if they return it to the 35? There’s still 9-10 seconds left. KC had all 3 timeouts. Buffalo has the top defense, surely they trust them to make 3 plays. And their kicker had already cost them 4 points. It was the perfect storm.

  80. There is nothing wrong with the NFL overtime rules.
    If your team can’t stop the opposing squad from marching down the field and scoring a touchdown, you deserve to lose.

  82. “Great game. One of the best ever. Allen and Mahomes will battle for years”.

    Agreed, this already feels like Brady / Manning ALL OVER AGAIN

  83. In a game like this, I feel bad that the bills didn’t get the ball in overtime. Just doesn’t seem fair and time to look at the rules for playoff games.

  84. smarterthanmost says:
    January 23, 2022 at 10:16 pm
    Why oh why did not McVay squib kick with 13 seconds? A minimum 4-5 seconds runs off the clock…leaving no time for Mahomes. MCVAY ONLY NEED LOOK IN THE MIRROR FOR THIS LOSS!
    —————————-
    You mean McDERMOTT & ur right on!

  85. Allen and Mahomes will duel for a decade, same as Mahomes vs. Burrow. Simply the greatest game ever. As a Chiefs fans I do feel bad for the team. Their coach blew this. I was STUNNED they kicked the kickoff into the end zone. It was at that moment I knew wh had a chance, even a small one, to get in FG range. McDermott will NEVER live this down.

  86. If you truly want to be honest with yourself and not drink the media hype koolaid what we saw in those last few minutes of the game and in OT was just really bad defense. It was very similar to the Rams/Bucs game. I mean it was like was watching a Friday Night high school game. You had receivers running wide open with single coverage.

  87. As the Bills Defensive guru dude HC mutters to himself …. dang if only we had got it down to ten seconds huh …. I was expecting a squib kick because at that point time left was more important than yardage lost .. but today in both games at the moment the game was lost, it was the offensive that beat the hapless defense…. so the O was on point with the winning teams winning championships !!.

  88. Buffalo scored way too quickly…poor coaching..see what Cincy did to them in wk16? Chew up the clock and score in the dying seconds. Sorry Bills Mafia.
    We Dey gonna beat them Chiefs

  89. Truly unbelievable. Maybe the best game in NFL history! You can say it this way, teams LOST the lead 4 times in less than 2 minutes.

  90. You guys gotta give the Bills D a break. They are up against an insane team and an insane QB with a crazy fast offensive. Yeah they were tired.

  91. Great effort but unfortunately Buffalo SB window may have just closed. They failed to capitalize Brady leaving the conference. The Patriots take back the division this year and the Bengals will be serious contenders with Joe Burrow.

  93. That is without a doubt the best playoff game I’ve ever seen. Hopefully we have many more of these.

  94. “No words. I was ready to hope Allen and the Bills go all the way, 13 seconds seemed impossible until Mahomes did what Mahomes does. Just know that right now it’s 1a and 1b in the AFC Buffalo, your time is coming

    AFC Championship her we come GO CHIEFS!!!!!”
    _____________________________

    Thanks. I feel good about the future, but we’ll have to get by you guys one of these days.

    I’m not one of those “root against the team that beat you” guys. I love Mahomes – he’s great for the league. I’ll be pulling for KC the rest of the way.

    Same time next year.

  95. The problem is this game favors passing more than ever. Great offenses will always have a huge advantage if they win the coin toss.

    The old OT rules served their purpose but they need to be updated now for today’s game.

  96. This game illustrates the need to change the overtime rules. Both quarterbacks played pretty much perfectly– and there were no turnovers. The comments of “Bills defense blew it with 13 seconds left”… well, you can equally say “Chiefs defense blew it with 1:02 left” etc. etc.

    I wanted to see this back-and-forth quarterback chess-match continue until one of them out-duels the other, even if the game goes until 2:00 a.m. Overtime should be played as a normal game, back and forth, until the 2nd team fails to equal the points of the 1st team’s drive, or the 2nd team wins outright. (not college rules) NFL owners, make it happen.

  98. There should have been a flag on the final play. Kielce went in motion while the WR on the right reset. Should have been 1st and 15. I’m a Pats fan so never sorry to see a Bills loss, but there should have been a flag.

  99. With 7 seconds the Bills DB plays off Kielce st the line then makes his first step towards the sideline for some unknown reason. Kelce cuts up the middle for 20 and the FG to force OT. Why was he playing him in closer coverage and backpedal towards the sidelines when KC has 2 time outs and the were on their last play herding 25-30 yards. Makes no sense.

  102. It’s amazing how often I’m watching a game and realize how stupid some coaches can be. Why would you not kick the final kickoff in play? Why did you rush 4 on the play to get in FG range? These seem pretty basic situational type things and the bills screwed the pooch

  103. What a game; now,, those are two great teams. They should both go to the Super Bowl. Both teams should have a chance to get the ball in OT; the NFL needs to change this rule during the offseason.

  104. Squib kick it and you win. You burn off 4-5 seconds and at best KC has time for maybe one play and a hail mary.

  106. This Bills team is too good. They’ll be back. I know it’s tough right now, Bills fans. But your team will be back.

  107. Although it may seem it bc it’s the Bills, I’ve been saying since it started that over time should allow both teams the chance. Esp in the playoffs. Does that change the outcome? Maybe not. But is there a fan (maybe not KC) of football that wouldn’t love josh to have one go round?

    Oh and by the way, as much respect as I’ve had for mahomes, josh has proven is on the same level

  108. Wide right
    Music city miracle
    And now 13 seconds 💀

    Bills fans will look back and laugh at all of this when their Super Bowl finally happens.

  110. Mahomes just Lite up the NUMBER ONE Defense for 42 points where quite frankly it should have been for a lot more and put a ribbon on this game if Andy reid didn’t get in his way to nearly blowing the game by trying to get get cute and call one of the most head scratching plays on 3rd down, That could have put the Chiefs up 2 possession near the end where it wouldn’t have matter what the Bills did at the end.

  111. Best defense in the NFL got ganked in prime time of the biggest game of their year. But I heard all week long how they were going to stomp KC into the dirt and the AFC championnship was going through Buffalo this year.

    Allen played pretty good, but Spagnuolo’s defenses made him look even more special. Cornerback falls on his keister and a wide open TD pass. I could’ve completed that pass.

    Don’t assign a spy to Allen all game long, you know he’s going to be running…just hope he slides after he gains the first down.

    Most talented team and best QB won this game.

  112. Not saying it would guarantee a different outcome, but OT rules are such trash. Give each team 1 guaranteed possession.

  113. Bills Defense choked plain and simple. 70 plus yards in 13 seconds after Allen plunges a dagger right into the Chiefs defense. Chiefs will likely win it again at this rate.

  114. Ridiculous how no defense was played the last 3 minutes. It was a joke watching that. KC not even guarding the receivers.

  115. Cap hell coming for Buffalo and KC. KC is on to the next round to try to continue that 1 year dynasty of sorts, but Buffalo likely missed their best shot.

    McDermott not taking any criticism so far. Chokes the game away, loses the locker room and just like that, it’s over.

  116. Not a fan of either team. I am utterly perplexed by the reactions here. This was truly hideous down the stretch. No defense, no coaching, literally no plan. I don’t care if you are a Chiefs fan or Bills fan, but how in the heck can you feel good about the end of the game? Not just the OT, but 4th Q? Was that high school football? Pee wee defense? Awful.

  117. Did Tom Brady ever have to get in a shootout like this with a cushion from Belichick’s defenses? Makes you wonder. This level of quarterback play between Mahomes and Allen is up there and good for years to come.

  119. springfield says:
    January 23, 2022 at 10:28 pm
    I hate 20/20 but let’s say they squib it…. What if they return it to the 35? There’s still 9-10 seconds left. KC had all 3 timeouts.

    ——————–

    Forget the timeouts. In that scenario you have time for maybe 2 more plays with the last being a hail Mary instead of a FG in all likelihood. Squib kick would’ve been the correct strategy almost guaranteeing a win. Plus getting to the 35 while evading defenders, you’re likely talking only 6-7 seconds left.

  120. Everyone crying about the OT rules when we all knew what the rules are going into the season. Cry me a river. Pathetic

  122. Bills didnt get outplayed, they got outcoached. 13 seconds, rush 3, double-team Hill, double-team Kelce. DC choked. Doesnt take a genius. If they had squibbed on the kickoff, they would have just downed the ball. Clock doesnt start until touched. Maybe they get it down to 12 seconds but not big.

  123. Buffalo is really good. But they were not robbed. No need to change OT rules. Both teams just played an ENTIRE GAME, with both teams tied. Next score wins game. The existing rules benefit/hinder both teams equally. If you lose the coin toss, stop the team that won the coin toss from scoring. That’s the game rules. How much more periods/quarters should be played? Every game by design must end. The game did end with a clear winner & a clear loser. The End.

  124. I mean, a few fans are kind of dreaming here. The Bills window is not “closing.” Allen is only getting better.

    They blew this season w/ the Jags game, and a few others. If you’re the best team, you have to lock up that 1 seed and play at home.

  125. For those of you who think this was the greatest game, Don Banks was asked whether the Patriots 32-29 win over Carolina in SB 38 was the greatest SB ever — as the teams combined to score 37 points in the 4th. Banks replied, “I think it was the wackiest.” Who even remembers this SB today?

    We have had plenty of offensively wacky games. The Rams 54-51 win over the Chiefs 3 years ago. The Patriots two wins over KC that same year including the OT thriller in the AFCCG. The Colts 38-34 win over New England in the AFCCG in 2006.

    The rules favor the offense today. Once upon a time defense won championships and offense scalped tickets. This is no longer true.

  126. Why not hold/tackle all the WR’s on the last 2 or 3 plays of regulation? Take your 5 yard penalty, automatic first down, game over

  128. knightwanderer says:
    January 23, 2022 at 10:09 pm
    The best pair of games on one day I ever watched. The drama of the first was actually surpassed in the second. Allen looked shocked at the end. Mahomes smooth. What a game

    —————————
    Best pair since yesterday lol. Nah. Today might have been better but geez what a total football weekend. All four games were amazing.

  129. Tyreek Hill gets away with taunting and the Chiefs get away with stepping out of bounds for a catch?

