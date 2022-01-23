Tyrann Mathieu ruled out with concussion

Getty Images

The Chiefs will play the rest of the game without star safety Tyrann Mathieu. The team ruled him out with a concussion.

On the Bills’ first drive, Mathieu’s helmet collided with teammate Jarran Reed‘s leg. Mathieu immediately grabbed the back of his head.

Mathieu was quickly examined in the blue medical tent before leaving for the training room.

Daniel Sorensen replaced Mathieu. Sorensen became a target of Josh Allen in Week 5 when the teams met in the regular season. Allen passed for 315 yards and three touchdowns in Buffalo’s 38-20 victory.

Mathieu earned Pro Bowl honors this season in making 76 tackles, three interceptions and six pass breakups in 16 games. He didn’t have any stats in 55 plays last week in the win over the Steelers.