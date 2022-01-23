Zac Taylor: Joe Burrow’s ability to put a hit behind him makes our job easier

Getty Images

As the saying goes, if you get knocked down nine times, you get up 10.

One could say something similar about Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, who overcame nine sacks to defeat the Titans 19-16 in the divisional round on Saturday.

One of Burrow’s best throws was his last, firing a 19-yard pass to Ja’Marr Chase to move Cincinnati into field goal range with 15 seconds on the clock after Logan Wilson’s interception.

The quarterback finished the game 28-of-37 for 348 yards with an interception.

After the contest, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Burrow’s resiliency was a big reason why the Bengals came away with a victory.

“If I had the answer for why Joe Burrow is good at what he does then, I don’t know. I’d sell that, I’d bottle it up and sell it,” Taylor said, via Jake Rice of the team’s website. “He’s just special, that allows us to continue to call things the way we call them. Because even after a sack or negative play, or you still feel like we’re always going to get it back with the weapons that we got.

“Joe’s ability to put a hit behind him and move on to the next play and find a, one of his freak shows as he likes to call them you know, it makes our job a lot easier to play-callers.”

The Bengals will find out whether they’re traveling to Buffalo or Kansas City later today with the result of the contest between the two teams.