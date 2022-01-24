2022 NFL Draft order: Bills, Titans, Bucs, Packers get their spots

Getty Images

Four more teams were eliminated from the playoffs over the weekend and that means four more spots in the 2022 NFL Draft order have been set.

The Bills will pick 25th after falling to the Chiefs in overtime on Sunday night and the Titans will be right behind them as a result of their loss to the Bengals. The Buccaneers are slated to pick 27th and the Packers will pick 28th after another home playoff loss.

Next Sunday’s games will determine who goes to the Super Bowl and the Lions could also learn where their second first round pick will land. They’ll be getting the Rams’ selection as part of the compensation for quarterback Matthew Stafford, but the Rams’ continued success means they won’t join the Jets and Giants in doubling up on early picks.

Here’s how the entire first round draft order shapes up heading into the conference title games:

1. Jaguars (3-14)

2. Lions (3-13-1)

3. Texans (4-13)

4. Jets (4-13)

5. Giants (4-13)

6. Panthers (5-12)

7. Giants (via 6-11 Bears)

8. Falcons (7-10)

9. Broncos (7-10)

10. Jets (via 7-10 Seahawks)

11. Washington Football Team (7-10)

12. Vikings (8-9)

13. Browns (8-9)

14. Ravens (8-9)

15. Eagles (via 9-8 Dolphins)

16. Eagles (via 9-8 Colts)

17. Chargers (9-8)

18. Saints (9-8)

19, Eagles (9-8, Wild Card loser)

20. Steelers (9-7-1, Wild Card loser)

21. Patriots (10-7, Wild Card loser)

22. Raiders (10-7, Wild Card loser)

23. Cardinals (11-6, Wild Card loser)

24. Cowboys (12-5, Wild Card loser)

25. Bills (11-6, Divisional round loser)

26. Titans (12-5, Divisional round loser)

27. Buccaneers (13-4, Divisional round loser)

28. Packers (13-4, Divisional round loser)