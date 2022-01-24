Andy Reid: Overtime rules helped us, but both offenses and both defenses should play

Getty Images

When the Chiefs were on the wrong end of the overtime rules, losing the AFC Championship Game three years ago when the Patriots scored on the first possession of overtime, they proposed changing the rules that offseason. Today, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said with a laugh, “I’m glad we didn’t change them.”

But even after beating the Bills on Sunday night without his defense ever taking the field in overtime, Reid still thinks the rules should change, and he believes there will be renewed interest in a rules change this offseason.

“That, I’m sure, is something they’re going to look at again,” Reid said. “I wouldn’t be opposed to it. That’s a hard thing. It was great for us last night, but is it great for the game, which is the most important thing we should all be looking out for? To make things equal, it probably needs to be able to hit both offenses, both defenses.”

The Chiefs didn’t get much support the last time they tried to change the overtime rules. Sunday’ night’s ending felt like a game that could cause a groundswell of support for a change.