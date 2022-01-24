Andy Reid: Overtime rules helped us, but both offenses and both defenses should play

Posted by Michael David Smith on January 24, 2022, 6:12 PM EST
AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
Getty Images

When the Chiefs were on the wrong end of the overtime rules, losing the AFC Championship Game three years ago when the Patriots scored on the first possession of overtime, they proposed changing the rules that offseason. Today, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said with a laugh, “I’m glad we didn’t change them.”

But even after beating the Bills on Sunday night without his defense ever taking the field in overtime, Reid still thinks the rules should change, and he believes there will be renewed interest in a rules change this offseason.

“That, I’m sure, is something they’re going to look at again,” Reid said. “I wouldn’t be opposed to it. That’s a hard thing. It was great for us last night, but is it great for the game, which is the most important thing we should all be looking out for? To make things equal, it probably needs to be able to hit both offenses, both defenses.”

The Chiefs didn’t get much support the last time they tried to change the overtime rules. Sunday’ night’s ending felt like a game that could cause a groundswell of support for a change.

13 responses to “Andy Reid: Overtime rules helped us, but both offenses and both defenses should play

  1. Respect to Andy for calling it honestly. That game should have never ended without both teams getting a chance.

  2. Overtime does not need to be changed. Here’s an idea. How about instead of complaining about OT, you don’t let the other team score with 13 seconds left. Poor coaching all around by the bills doomed them

  4. I give Reid credit for taking this position. His team won because they won the coin toss, just as they lost to NE because they lost the coin toss. Time to fix this.

  5. On the last play, Hill had a DB/LB double team while Kelce was one on one with a DB. Kelce preferred being covered by the LB, so he went in motion towards the LB, and the Bills didn’t adjust, leaving the LB alone as the DB assigned to cover Kelce went instead to cover Hill with the other DB. Kelce one on one with a LB isn’t fair to the LB.

  7. He’s right, and I appreciate him saying that.

    It didn’t really cross my mind at the time, though. I knew whoever won the toss was winning the game, but felt like the Bills had their shot. I didn’t feel like it was unfair, or that we were robbed.

    Kudos to KC. Allen was utterly magnificent, but Mahomes was just a teensy bit better.

  10. If they change the rule, every coach will defer to get the ball second. The first team has to make hard choices on a 4th and 5. But not on the team that has the ball second. If the first team scores a touchdown or field goal – its 4-down football from the start. They can take more chances on defense first, because you will get the ball regardless if you get burned. But create a turnover – and it’s a quick end to OT. If they doubt they can stop the first team from scoring a second time, you go for 2 after getting a tying TD.

  11. Here’s an idea. If your defense can’t stop a team from going 50 yards in 13 seconds snd kicking a 48 yd field goal to tie, you almost don’t deserve to be worried about OT. Heck Dak had 14 seconds and look how that turned out

  12. Still miles better than the NCAA calls overtime. That’s not even football the college kids are playing.

