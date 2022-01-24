Andy Reid: Tyrann Mathieu “feels good” while going through concussion protocol

Getty Images

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu missed most of Sunday’s thrilling victory over the Bills after suffering a concussion on Buffalo’s first offensive possession.

There are several steps Mathieu will have to clear to play in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Bengals. But the week at least seems to have started positively for the Pro Bowl safety.

“He’s still in the protocol and going through it, but he feels good,” Reid said Monday, via Matt McMullen of the team’s website. “We’ll see how that goes moving forward.”

Mathieu’s helmet collided with teammate Jarran Reed‘s head in the first quarter. After Mathieu was examined in the sideline medical tent, he went back to the locker room where he was ruled out.

With Mathieu sidelined, safety Daniel Sorensen played 92 percent of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps. He recorded nine total tackles.