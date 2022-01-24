Bears want second interviews with Jim Caldwell and Dan Quinn

Getty Images

The list of finalists for the Bears head coaching job is continuing to take shape.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Bears want to have second interviews with Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and former Lions and Colts head coach Jim Caldwell. The team had already set up a second interview with Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, who is set to meet with them on Wednesday.

While a second round is taking shape, the Bears still have a first interview with Saints defensive coordinator Dennis Allen on tap for Tuesday.

Quinn is also reportedly a finalist for the Broncos job and he also interviewed with the Vikings and Dolphins. Caldwell interviewed for the Jaguars and denied an ESPN report that he declined interview requests from the Raiders and Vikings.