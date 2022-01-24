Bills’ decision to serve up touchback gave Chiefs more time to force OT

January 24, 2022
There’s an important P.S. to Sunday night’s epic game between the Bills and Chiefs. After Buffalo took a 36-33 lead and before the road team allowed Kansas City to get into field-goal range after only two plays, the Bills opted to kick the ball into the end zone.

That gave Patrick Mahomes the ball at his own 25, without a single one of the remaining 13 seconds evaporating from the clock.

If the Chiefs had been required to return the kick, how much time would have elapsed? Would they have been able to run two plays before the game-tying field goal?

In his Football Morning in America column, Peter King shares a text he received from a coach regarding Buffalo’s decision to kick away: “No! The Bills should have made the Chiefs return the ball and start the drive with only eight or nine seconds left. That way, they’d have had one play, not two, to get into field-goal position.”

Instead, the Chiefs gained 19 on the first play (thanks to Mahomes connecting with Tyreek Hill) and 25 on the next (thanks to Mahomes finding Travis Kelce). Armed with a full complement of timeouts, the Chiefs didn’t need to try to spike the ball or do anything fancy.

That said, the Chiefs could have returned the kickoff for a touchdown. If they had, would anyone have accepted the argument that a touchback would have given Mahomes two plays to get in field-goal range, and that he would have?

If anyone playing against Mahomes in the future is ever in that same position, no one will say that Mahomes couldn’t have pulled a rabbit out of his hat. Or elsewhere.

  2. Everyone in America was simultaneously thinking squib kick or air ball to the 5 yd line – make em field it – except Sean MacDermott – that was a First Team All Pro Coaching Blunder

  4. if you kick it high up then the kick return team would get down there in time to cover it. these kickers are showing off tricks like kicking a ball into a garbage can from 40 yards away. you cant tell me bass couldnt design a kick to land between the 5 and 15 yard line that is high enough to let his coverage team get to the returner.
    also, actually play defense, and cover the 2 most likely targets.

  5. As long as he’s their headcoah, they’re not going to win anything other than playoffs and done.

  6. I remember years ago, I think it was Matt Ryan’s rookie year the Bears tried this with 11 seconds left. Needless to say they squibbed it, Atlanta got the ball further out than if they kicked a touchback, one big passing play and then kicked a game winning field goal.

  8. Sorry but when you score and leave 14 seconds on the clock, you have to believe that you have won. Everyone that watches football thought that game was over. And until last night, they were all correct. The Bills just got Mahomed last night. After the first pass down the middle of the field, the Bills D might have noticed that they should cover ALL the receivers. They didn’t. And the rest is history.

  9. Tremaine Edmunds is out there lost in space and confused by Reid and Mahomes two years in a row.

  11. The Bills should have squib kicked. For these reasons. 1) Time comes off the clock. 2) If the ball gets back to the returner, he is in an unnatural position. The returner is used to looking up to catch the kickoff, in this case he has to field a bouncing ball, which means his eyes are down. 3) It’s possible one of the players up from the returner tries to play hero, and bobbles the ball; again it is not a natural move to field a bouncing ball. 4) if bobbled the Bills could take possession.

  13. I always wonder why defenders tackle players in the middle of the field when the clock is running out. Defend the sidelines to keep them inbounds, hold them up and keep their progress forward, or let them catch it and hit the ground untouched until the clock expires. Players only give themselves up when they slide.

  14. Rex Ryan was adamant this morning that the Bills should have squib-kicked it. He even went so far as to say that Sean McDermott’s answer to a question about it made him wonder if that had been McDermott’s plan, but somehow the kicker didn’t get the message.

  15. Bills let Kelce run a simple seam pattern, nobody even close to him. That was horrible. At least make him earn it, there was only 8 seconds left.

    Bills coaching lost that game

    Can Edmunds cover anyone? Guy is always out of position or a step behind.

  17. Squib kick, then just tackle all the receivers at the line of scrimmage or on their route. No way you can let them get behind you in that situation.

  18. Is Scott Farkus still employed this morning after the greatest coaching blunder in postseason history?

  19. When you have to PRESS coverage, even if you have to hold the receivers at the line, then DO it …

