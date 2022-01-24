Brian Daboll set for second interview with Giants on Tuesday

January 24, 2022
After falling in Sunday’s thriller against the Chiefs, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is now free to interview unencumbered with teams for a head coaching position.

The Giants didn’t waste any time putting in a request for the OC, as according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Daboll is set to interview for a second time with the Giants on Monday.

Daboll is the first known finalist for the Giants job. The New York’s new General Manager, Joe Schoen, just came from Buffalo where he served as assistant G.M.

Pelissero also Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is also set to meet with the Giants on Monday. And per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and New York’s defensive coordinator Patrick Graham are expected to interview later in the week.

But Daboll interviewing for the job so soon after Buffalo’s elimination from the postseason could be a sign that there is significant interest in making him New York’s next head coach.

UPDATE 12:15 p.m. ET: According to multiple reporters, the Giants have clarified Daboll’s interview will take place on Tuesday and not on Monday.

  1. Or it could be Schoen trying to do Daboll a solid. Because if he didn’t, it would be a huge rad flag to other teams around the league.

  3. Meanwhile, Stephen Ross and the Dolphins wasting time when they could be making Daboll — who was at Alabama with Tua — their next head coach. Might be a bad fit, and for all I know, maybe he didn’t interview well. But they say they want to do right by Tua. Having a coach familiar with him would be a good start.

    I hope Daboll is a good rebuilder, because if he takes this Giants gig, he’s definitely in for a rebuild.

  4. I’m always hesitant to take a coach who has an abundance of talent at his disposal. Anyone who watched the New York Giants this season knows the OL is far from finished, Saquon Barkley has been seldom hot, often cold and the TEs/WRs are extremely inconsistent. Oh, and the QB is a coin toss.

    I don’t know much about him but feel like this isn’t the best move for him long-term.

  5. Ross wants a coach to work with Watson. Daboll is a good choice but it could be Caldwell …

  6. I hope he gets it– I’d like to see the new Bills offensive coordinator design an offense which doesn’t rely on a supremely talented QB running the ball all the time.

