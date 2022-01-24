Brian Daboll set for second interview with Giants on Tuesday

Getty Images

After falling in Sunday’s thriller against the Chiefs, Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is now free to interview unencumbered with teams for a head coaching position.

The Giants didn’t waste any time putting in a request for the OC, as according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, Daboll is set to interview for a second time with the Giants on Monday.

Daboll is the first known finalist for the Giants job. The New York’s new General Manager, Joe Schoen, just came from Buffalo where he served as assistant G.M.

Pelissero also Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is also set to meet with the Giants on Monday. And per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores and New York’s defensive coordinator Patrick Graham are expected to interview later in the week.

But Daboll interviewing for the job so soon after Buffalo’s elimination from the postseason could be a sign that there is significant interest in making him New York’s next head coach.

UPDATE 12:15 p.m. ET: According to multiple reporters, the Giants have clarified Daboll’s interview will take place on Tuesday and not on Monday.