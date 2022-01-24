Bruce Arians strongly disagrees with Shawn Hochuli’s decision to flag Tom Brady

Getty Images

A day after referee Shawn Hochuli threw a flag on Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady for unsportsmanlike conduct, Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians is calling foul.

“Totally uncalled for,” Arians told the Buccaneers Radio Network, via JoeBucsFan.com. “I don’t think any other referee in the league would have thrown the flag.”

Maybe Hochuli is the only referee in the league with the guts to stand up to the GOAT.

Brady complained to Hochuli after taking a helmet to the chin from Rams linebacker Von Miller. Roughing the passer wasn’t called.

“He got in my face in an aggressive manner and used abusive language,” Hochuli said of Brady after the game. “As for the hit, we did not think that it rose to the level of roughing the passer.”

Brady hasn’t been bashful about speaking his mind, aggressively if need be. It comes from the relentless and all-consuming desire to win, win, and win. It’s something we discourage when Little Jimmy throws a tantrum while playing video games. It’s something we admire and respect when Grown-Up Tommy throws a public tantrum.