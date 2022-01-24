Bruce Arians: Tom Brady can take all the time he needs

Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said last week that he’d be “shocked” if quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t play again next season, but Brady didn’t guarantee anything after Sunday’s 30-27 loss to the Rams.

Brady said that he hasn’t put a lot of thought into his plans for 2022 and that he’ll “take it day by day and see where we’re at” once he has turned his focus to that question. At a Monday press conference, Arians said that the team won’t be pushing Brady for a decision.

Arians said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, that Brady should take “all the time he needs” before any final decision about his plans for a 23rd NFL season. Arians also said that the team will be “doing our homework” about quarterback options while Brady ponders his future.

Blaine Gabbert and 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask are the other in-house options. Pivoting to either of them would lead to a very different set of offseason decisions in Tampa than ones they’d make with Brady still in the picture.