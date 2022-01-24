Bruce Arians: Tom Brady can take all the time he needs

Posted by Josh Alper on January 24, 2022, 10:44 AM EST
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Philadelphia Eagles v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Getty Images

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said last week that he’d be “shocked” if quarterback Tom Brady doesn’t play again next season, but Brady didn’t guarantee anything after Sunday’s 30-27 loss to the Rams.

Brady said that he hasn’t put a lot of thought into his plans for 2022 and that he’ll “take it day by day and see where we’re at” once he has turned his focus to that question. At a Monday press conference, Arians said that the team won’t be pushing Brady for a decision.

Arians said, via Greg Auman of TheAthletic.com, that Brady should take “all the time he needs” before any final decision about his plans for a 23rd NFL season. Arians also said that the team will be “doing our homework” about quarterback options while Brady ponders his future.

Blaine Gabbert and 2021 second-round pick Kyle Trask are the other in-house options. Pivoting to either of them would lead to a very different set of offseason decisions in Tampa than ones they’d make with Brady still in the picture.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Bruce Arians: Tom Brady can take all the time he needs

  2. Brady is coming back for sure. He seems like a guy who will have a hard time letting go.

  3. Most years you would need to know something by draft day to adjust accordingly BUT it is one of those poor qb draft year so Trask is likely better than anyone coming out of college this year!

  4. You know your franchise is built on a house of cards when you’re worried about whether a 45 year old may decide to retire.

  5. Bruce Arians is an average run-of-the-mill coach who only looks good because of Brady. Of course he’ll say the nicest things because he knows once they go back to Ryan Fitzpatrick at QB, they’re 8-9 again.

  6. Just because he has done it so far, people seem to assume Brady will still be great every year to decides to continue. But age does eventually catch up with everyone. The odds increase with each passing year, and the dropoff can come suddenly.

  7. He will be back … the days of back-to-back SB winners are gone. Vegas makes too much money on playoff upsets.

  8. this is the first season that brady hasn’t come straight out and said he”s playing next year, which is ominous.
    he’s usually absolutely certain about it

  10. That’s because Bruce knows that without Tommy he’ll be exposed for what he is….a below average coach.

  11. Well, duh, Bruce. You’re not going to press him for a decision soon after a tough loss. Good move. This is a year-round commitment for Brady. He must decompress. Perhaps he’s looking forward to his annual piece of pizza. He has said — I believe in his “Man in the Arena” series — that it would be troubling for him to be sitting on his couch watching other QBs and saying to himself, “I can do a lot better than that.” So, my guess is he plays.

  12. I love how the media is not asking why the sudden change of heart from Brady and pointing to the possible retirement of Gronk, Brown gone and the cap hell they’re in with numerous free agents leaving with a rising cap with teams spending like drunken sailors to get to a floor and fresh with cash off the CBA.

    If TB wasn’t up against the cap so badly selling out to win it all this year and failing miserably, Brady wouldn’t be hesitating when asked the question.

    A mere 3 months ago he mentioned playing until 47. He just keeps dangling out ages to keep getting the attention he so desperately craves.

    Can you imagine what he’ll try to do when he does retire? He’ll be even more insufferable.

  13. I thought Brady signed just a two year deal with the Bucs? If so and he wants to keep playing, I could see him going to a strong playoff READY NOW team…Titans or Colts.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.