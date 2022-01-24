Buccaneers will do their homework on free-agent quarterbacks

Posted by Mike Florio on January 24, 2022, 7:57 PM EST
NFL: JAN 09 Panthers at Buccaneers
Getty Images

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians recently said he’d be shocked if quarterback Tom Brady retires. Arians apparently hopes to be prepared for his potential surprise.

Arians admitted during a Monday press conference that the team will begin looking at free-agent options at the position, in the event Brady chooses not to play in 2022.

“We do that with every position,” Arians said. “Quarterback, obviously, you start there. Again, [we’ll] see where we’re heading and wait and see what Tom does. But we’ll be doing our homework, that’s for sure.”

Despite the presence of veteran backup Blaine Gabbert (whom Arians has called the most underrated player in the NFL) and 2021 second-rounder Kyle Trask, the Bucs could go with a veteran to replace Brady.

“I’d be comfortable if it is [someone on the roster],” Arians said. “I like what we have, but again, you never know what’s behind Door No. 2. We kind of went down that road two years ago and there was Tom Brady. We’ll have to wait and see.”

That opens up a potentially fascinating universe of options for the Buccaneers. We won’t name names, but let’s just say there’s another guy who wears No. 12 who may have to ask Brady for permission to wear No. 12 in Tampa.

11 responses to “Buccaneers will do their homework on free-agent quarterbacks

  1. If Rodgers is available, sign him. Pretty simple. If not, I think Kyle Trask could become a great NFL QB.

  3. I love how everyone thinks Brady was awesome yesterday and the comeback was all because of him. Just lol.

    55% completion, 72 rating and a 14 QBR. Yup this guy was awesome. Goat like numbers I tell ya. Right. Lololol

    Maybe the Bucs should find a good QB. Haven’t had one for a while.

  4. charliecharger says:

    January 24, 2022 at 8:03 pm

    ——–
    You also claim Mason Rudolph is a franchise caliber qb, David Fales is elite, Kaepernick is elite and Watson isn’t a starting caliber qb so if YOU say Trask is going to become great I’m placing all my money on the opposite.

  5. If Tom retires, the Bucs will be staring at a $32 mil dead money cap hit. The other #12 has one year left at a base salary of $26.4 mil, but something tells me he would be looking for a considerable sweetener. And his former team, after absorbing a $26.8 mil dead cap hit of their own might want a few valuable draft picks in return.

    Maybe you should stop trying so hard…

  8. charliecharger says:
    January 24, 2022 at 8:03 pm
    ——————————————————————————————————————
    Brady’s dead money+ Aaron’s salary…charliecharger has never heard of the salary cap. Pretty simple.

  11. Replace Brady with Rodgers and the greatest #12 in Bucs history will still be Doug Williams.

