Buccaneers will do their homework on free-agent quarterbacks

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians recently said he’d be shocked if quarterback Tom Brady retires. Arians apparently hopes to be prepared for his potential surprise.

Arians admitted during a Monday press conference that the team will begin looking at free-agent options at the position, in the event Brady chooses not to play in 2022.

“We do that with every position,” Arians said. “Quarterback, obviously, you start there. Again, [we’ll] see where we’re heading and wait and see what Tom does. But we’ll be doing our homework, that’s for sure.”

Despite the presence of veteran backup Blaine Gabbert (whom Arians has called the most underrated player in the NFL) and 2021 second-rounder Kyle Trask, the Bucs could go with a veteran to replace Brady.

“I’d be comfortable if it is [someone on the roster],” Arians said. “I like what we have, but again, you never know what’s behind Door No. 2. We kind of went down that road two years ago and there was Tom Brady. We’ll have to wait and see.”

That opens up a potentially fascinating universe of options for the Buccaneers. We won’t name names, but let’s just say there’s another guy who wears No. 12 who may have to ask Brady for permission to wear No. 12 in Tampa.