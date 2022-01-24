Byron Leftwich set for second interview with Jaguars

Getty Images

With the Buccaneers out of the playoffs, their offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is free to interview for head coaching jobs this week and he’s lined one up for Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, Leftwich will have a second interview with the Jaguars. Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus has also had two interviews with the Jaguars.

Leftwich was a Jaguars first-round pick in the 2003 draft and he started 44 games at quarterback in Jacksonville over the next four seasons. A return to the organization would put Leftwich in charge of the development of another first-rounder in Trevor Lawrence and his growth will be a major factor in the success or failure of any coach that lands the Jaguars job.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians acknowledged the possibility of Leftwich leaving at a Monday press conference. He said he would consider taking over as the offensive play-caller if Leftwich leaves for a head coaching position.