Chargers, Rams see big increases in local TV ratings in Los Angeles market

Getty Images

The NFL spent two decades trying to find the right plan for moving back into Los Angeles in large part because of how lucrative the TV revenue from America’s second-largest market can be. So the league has to be pleased with the results from 2021.

According to Sports Business Journal, the Chargers’ local TV ratings in Los Angeles rose by 25 percent in 2021 compared to 2020, the biggest increase of any team in the league. The Rams’ local rating increased by 14 percent from 2020.

The Chargers and Rams get lower local TV ratings than most NFL teams, but because the Los Angeles market is so big, the NFL can accept that. For instance, the Rams’ local rating of 10.5 is about half the 20.9 local rating that the Cardinals drew in Phoenix. But because the Los Angeles market has 5.7 million television households and the Phoenix market has 2.2 million television households, more people watch the Rams in Los Angeles than watch the Cardinals in Phoenix. (The TV rating represents the percentage of TV households in an area that are watching.)

The market that had the highest local rating was Buffalo, where Bills games drew an average rating of 47.16. Kansas City was second at 45.28.