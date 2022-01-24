Chiefs favored by 7 over Bengals, Rams favored by 3 over 49ers

Getty Images

The Bengals beat the Chiefs in Week 17 and the 49ers beat the Rams in Week 18, but the Bengals and 49ers will be underdogs for the upcoming conference championship rematches.

The Chiefs are favored by seven points over the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, and the Rams are favored by three points over the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game.

The higher-seeded team has been favored in all 12 playoff games this year, so it’s no surprise that the 2-seed Chiefs are favored over the 4-seed Bengals, and that the 4-seed Rams are favored over the 6-seed 49ers.

So far in the 2022 NFL postseason the favored and higher-seeded teams are 6-4 straight up and 6-4 against the spread.