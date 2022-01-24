If Byron Leftwich leaves, Bruce Arians may take over playcalling in Tampa

It’s unclear whether Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be back in 2022. It’s also unclear whether Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich will return next season.

If Leftwich gets a head-coaching job, who will call the plays in Tampa Bay? Coach Bruce Arians hinted that it may be him.

“There would be a really good chance [of me calling plays], yes,” Arians said Monday, via JoeBucsFan.com.

Arians has delegated plenty of work to Leftwich and defensive coordinator Todd Bowles since emerging from his second retirement in 2019. If Brady stays, calling plays becomes easier.

If Brady goes, well, that changes everything.

7 responses to “If Byron Leftwich leaves, Bruce Arians may take over playcalling in Tampa

  2. Something definitely feels off in Tampa. Brady has been saying for years he wants to play til he’s 50, and he is still good enough to continue. It fees like there is behind-the-scenes grumbling about playcalling and coaching. Could Brady be pushing Arians out?

  4. Have a feeling Brady will say he will stay as long as Arians is GONE. The guy is not who Brady wants to play for….Arians and Bowles should have MADE SURE defense was ready on the bomb from Stafford, inexcusable. Brady would have likely won that game if not for that. Arians is a coach who happened to get Brady at the right time. I think Brady will tell Bucs management it’s ME or Bruce, EASY choice.

  6. I don’t understand why a team (looking at you Jacksonville) would take a guy like Leftwich out of the only job he knows how to do and gamble that he can handle a job much, much more difficult.

    OTOH, there are qualified candidates out there (Pederson, Jim Caldwell for two) who have been through it already and would make perfect 2-3 year bridges to a younger HC hired into the system to learn the ropes.

