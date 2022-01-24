Josh Allen: Teams would be foolish to not offer Brian Daboll a job

USA TODAY Sports

Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll is up for a few of the vacant head coaching positions across the league.

After a couple of years as a prime candidate given what he’s done to help develop quarterback Josh Allen, it seems like this year should be the year for Daboll to make the leap. He’s set for a second interview with the Giants this week and has also drawn interest from the Dolphins and Bears.

While Daboll’s departure would mean a significant change for Allen entering the 2022 season, Allen seemed more than understanding of that when he spoke to the media on Monday.

“I think teams would be foolish not to offer Brian Daboll a job,” Allen said, via Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN. “I’m praying they don’t, because I want him back here, but I love him and his family too much to really think that. I think he’s one of the best coaches in the league.”

Should Daboll move on, Allen said he would support quarterbacks coach Ken Dorsey taking over at offensive coordinator.

“I think every QB would love to be a part of that process and I do know there’s a guy in this building that I’m a huge advocate for [in Dorsey],” Allen said. “Again, it’s not my job. It’s not my decision to make.”

Daboll has been one of the driving forces of Allen’s development since taking over as offensive coordinator in 2018. That was the same year Allen was drafted at No. 7 overall.

A former QB in the league, Dorsey has been the Bills’ QBs coach since 2019. He was previously the Panthers’ QBs coach from 2013-2017.