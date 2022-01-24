Matt LaFleur: David Bakhtiari’s return just didn’t work out

Getty Images

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari played only 27 snaps this season after tearing the ACL in his left knee in a Dec. 31, 2020, game. He experienced discomfort in his knee following his return to action in Week 18 and was inactive for the divisional round game.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur was asked about Bakhtiari’s health on Monday and expressed confidence the two-time All-Pro can return to 100 percent for next season.

“I don’t think it was anybody’s fault as to why this happened,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “I do know this: David worked his ass off on a daily basis to try to be available for us. It just didn’t work out. . . . The opinions we’ve gotten from not only our docs but other docs as well is that structurally, everything looks good. But until we get there, until we work through this, I don’t think anybody truly knows. Everybody responds to these injuries a little bit differently. Unfortunately, in his case, it just has taken longer than it typically does. But I’ve got complete confidence that David, he’s so diligent, man. He does everything the right way. It’s just an unfortunate circumstance that we’re being dealt with right now.”