Matt LaFleur: We’re hopeful Aaron Rodgers will be back in 2022

After the Packers’ postseason run came to a quick end with Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, quarterback Aaron Rodgers told reporters that he plans to take a little time before deciding what he’d like to do for the next step of his career.

Head coach Matt LaFleur also said that night that Green Bay would be crazy to not want Rodgers back given his high level of performance.

To that end, LaFleur said Monday that he and Rodgers had a lengthy exit meeting on Monday. While the head coach said he’d keep the specifics of that conversation private, LaFleur also made it clear that he’s willing to do whatever he can to keep Rodgers in the fold for 2022.

“I sat down and talked to Aaron today for quite some time. I think we’re all a little numb to the situation right now,” LaFleur said in his press conference. “But we’re hopeful that he’ll be back next year, obviously. I mean, this guy has done so much for such a long period of time for this organization, for this city, for this team. And so, I want to be respectful of his process — whatever he needs to go through to make the best decision for himself. And certainly, we would love for him to be a Packer and be a Packer until the day he decides to retire.”

LaFleur noted that wasn’t just his personal feeling about the quarterback, saying G.M. Brian Gutekunst, team president Mark Murphy and director of football operations Russ Ball are all on the same page in wanting Rodgers to come back.

“There is no debate,” LaFleur said.

Whatever Rodgers decides to do will have plenty of implications for the quarterback and the Packers for 2022 and beyond. Rodgers indicated he’ll make a decision on whatever that is before free agency starts in March.