Mike Vrabel: Derrick Henry is fully healed, don’t think injury due to overuse

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry missed the final nine games of the regular season with a foot injury before returning to action in Saturday’s divisional round game against the Bengals.

Henry ran 20 times for 62 yards and a touchdown, but the play that stuck out was a fourth down run that went for a two-yard loss with just over seven minutes left in the game. It’s a play that Henry said he’ll be replaying in his mind until the Titans are back on the field again.

On Monday, Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said at a press conference he isn’t worried about Henry finding top form once he is back on the field.

“I think he’s fully healed. I know he’s fully healed. I’m sure he’ll have a great offseason and we’ll try to use him to help us to win football games” Vrabel said.

Henry ran 219 times in the first eight weeks of the season, which put him on pace for a career high after carrying the ball 681 times over the previous two seasons. Vrabel said on Monday that he “didn’t get that sense from any doctor” that wear and tear from that workload was a cause of the injury, which suggests the Titans will continue to feature Henry as the centerpiece of their offense once they get back to work.