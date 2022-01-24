Mike Vrabel disappointed, but not discouraged after Titans quick playoff exit

Getty Images

Titans head coach Mike Vrabel got his team to the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 12-5 record, despite dealing with several injuries to key players throughout the season.

But with a disappointing 19-16 loss to the Bengals on Saturday, Tennessee had another one-and-done postseason. After falling to the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game in the 2019 playoffs, the Titans lost in the wild card round to the Ravens last year.

As Vrabel noted in his season-ending press conference on Monday, the Titans have 34 victories over the last three years, but that hasn’t led to postseason success lately.

“[W]e haven’t won a playoff game in two years and that’s when you have to be at your best,” Vrabel said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s website.

Nevertheless, Vrabel mentioned he was proud of this year’s Titans — which won a division for two consecutive years for the first time in franchise history since the AFL-NFL merger.

“I am proud, because you come to work and you get to coach men that care, that are tough, that play extremely hard, that believe in our culture, effort and toughness, about putting the team first and about winning,” Vrabel said. “I am disappointed, but I am not discouraged because I know the team that we have here.”

Now the Titans will have an offseason to improve it to get back to winning postseason games next year.