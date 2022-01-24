Nathaniel Hackett having second Broncos interview Monday

Getty Images

Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett was identified as one of three finalists for the Broncos head coaching job and he’s making his case for the position on Monday.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Hackett will have his second interview with the team. The interview will take place in Denver.

Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell are the other coaches still in the mix. Mike Klis of KUSA reports Quinn is expected to be in Denver to interview at some point this week, but O’Connell can’t have another meeting with the team until after the NFC title game.

Hackett has also interviewed with the Jaguars, Bears, and Vikings this month.