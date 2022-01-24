Officials miss blatant taunting by Tyreek Hill

Posted by Mike Florio on January 24, 2022, 10:49 AM EST
USA TODAY Sports

The taunting rule stinks. And it needs to go. Until it does, it needs to be enforced fairly and consistently.

On Sunday night in Kansas City, after the Bills took at 29-26 lead with 1:54 to play, the Chiefs responded. Five plays later, Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with receiver Tyreek Hill on a 64-yard catch-and-run. While running to the end zone, Hill threw up his trademark peace sign in the direction of an opponent who was chasing him to the end zone.

No flag was thrown for the obvious taunt. It should have been. The gesture is textbook taunting.

It’s a simple concept. Enforce the rule consistently, or get rid of it.

Although the Bills scored a touchdown on the next drive after the Chiefs kicked the ball into the end zone, the Chiefs should have been kicking off from their own 20. If Buffalo hadn’t answered with a touchdown, the failure to flag Hill would have been a major talking point.

It still shouldn’t be ignored. Until the rule goes away (and it should), the NFL must enforce it consistently and even-handedly.

15 responses to “Officials miss blatant taunting by Tyreek Hill

  1. Take away the TD and enforce it 15 yards from the spot of the taunt. Taking points off the board for stupidity would change behavior quickly.

  2. The taunting occurred prior to the touchdown so the penalty should have been enforced from the line of scrimmage, no?

  3. In this case, a penalty probably would’ve worked against Buffalo.

    Easy to say now but scoring with a minute to go and 3 time out for Buffalo was too much time to leave in the clock.

    Hill should’ve slid down at the 2-3 yard line.

    Teams need to start talking about these scenarios more with their players. Seems like an almost impossible task to stop an elite QB 4 times on any game winning drive. Especially when that QB can run for first downs.

    And if your one of the people wondering why the Dolphins canned Brian Flores, situations like is why. He’d try and protect a league the second we’d have one. It got annoying to try and run out a clock in the first half because we have each double digit lead.

    You can’t give the ball back to Mahomes, Allen, Burrow, Herbert etc when even Garoppolo can’t be stopped 4 times.

    I’ll never get mad at a coach who does everything in their power to not give the ball back, should they lose.

  4. Not only that, the blatant grabbing of receivers arms by the Chiefs was not called. If a Chief defender was near a Bills receiver, he had the arm grabbed so it could not raise — that is DPI.

  6. Totally agree, it’s a stupid rule but if you’re not going to get rid of it then enforce it consistently.

  7. C’mon now! The league isn’t going to do anything to hurt the chances of Mahomes getting to the Super Bowl. It’s the only ratings driver they have left. Imagine the Ginger Hammer on Sunday seeing a Bengals v Rams Super Bowl. He’d probably retroactively give Any Reid 6 extra timeouts to waste.

  10. The easy way to enforce the taunting rule is take away the celebrations. Then make everything taunting. I’m more upset when eleven grown men sliding into the end zone rowing a pretend boat.

  11. brownsfandrinkingmakersmark says:
    January 24, 2022 at 10:55 am
    Take away the TD and enforce it 15 yards from the spot of the taunt. Taking points off the board for stupidity would change behavior quickly.
    ____________________________________________________________
    Like most other penalties, they’re way harsher on the defense. Make a big stop on defense and taunt, it’s a first down. Score a TD and taunt, the TD stands

  12. Goebbels probably prefers KC in the AFC title game over Buffalo. How does that taste, Buffalo?

    haha!

  14. It was the Tyreek Hill peace sign, and the retaliatory gesture by Tampa Bay in the Super Bowl, that prompted this emphasis in the first place, IMO.

    Irony that the officials overlooked this taunt of all taunts.

