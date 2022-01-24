Packers plan to promote from within if Nathaniel Hackett gets head coaching job

Getty Images

Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett is in Denver for his second interview with the Broncos about their head coaching job and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was asked about his possible departure at a Monday press conference.

LaFleur said that he plans to “absolutely” promote from within if Hackett does get hired by the Broncos or one of the other teams that he’s interviewed with this month. He added that the move would not be a snap decision.

“It’s not going to be an easy decision,” LaFleur said, via Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com.

Quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator Luke Getsy and offensive line coach/run game coordinator Adam Stenavich would seem to be the likeliest promotion candidates on LaFleur’s staff.