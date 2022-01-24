Packers running back A.J. Dillon fractured rib in loss to 49ers

Getty Images

Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon had an early exit from Saturday’s playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers when he was injured on a kickoff return.

Dillon confirmed on Monday that he sustained a fractured rib that kept him from returning to action.

“The good news is it’s nothing that will ever affect me long term, and I’ve got time to let it heal, obviously,” Dillon said, via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette.

Dillon attempted to make a block on 49ers linebacker Mark Nzeocha and ended up on the ground hunched over. He had rushed for 25 yards on seven carries with a touchdown on offense before exiting the game in the third quarter.

Dillon had a breakout campaign in support of Aaron Jones in the Packers’ backfield. He rushed for 803 yards and five touchdowns despite splitting carries and also caught 34 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns.