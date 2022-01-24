Panthers interviewing Chris Tabor for ST coordinator

Getty Images

The Panthers found their new offensive coordinator in Ben McAdoo and they will continue their search for a new special teams coordinator on Monday.

Joseph Person of TheAthletic.com reports that the team will be interviewing Bears special teams coach Chris Tabor. It’s the second meeting between the team and Tabor, but the first one that’s taken place in person.

Tabor has been with the Bears since 2018, but Matt Nagy’s firing made it a good time to start looking for employment elsewhere. Tabor also worked as a coordinator for the Browns before going to Chicago.

Person also reports that the Panthers offered the job to Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, but the two sides could not agree on a conract.