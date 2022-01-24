Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen both broke Bart Starr’s 54-year-old playoff passer rating record

Getty Images

Since 1967, Hall of Fame Packers quarterback Bart Starr has owned the NFL’s all-time record for career passer rating in the postseason. Starr’s record stood for 54 years, a stunning achievement given how much the NFL has changed, with new rules and new strategies resulting in passing statistics that dwarfed the numbers of Starr’s era.

But Starr doesn’t have the record anymore.

After Sunday night’s NFL playoff classic, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Bills quarterback Josh Allen both have a higher career postseason passer rating than Starr.

Mahomes is now first in NFL history with a 107.2 passer rating in the postseason. In Mahomes’ 10 career postseason games he has completed 254 of 384 passes for 3,106 yards, a 66.1 percent completion rate and 8.1 yards per attempt. Mahomes has 25 touchdowns and five interceptions in the playoffs.

Allen is now second in NFL history with a 106.6 passer rating in the postseason. In Allen’s six career postseason games, he has completed 149 of 228 passes for 1,718 yards, a 65.4 percent completion rate and 7.5 yards per attempt. Allen has 14 touchdowns and one interception in the playoffs.

Starr has dropped to third in NFL history with a 104.8 career postseason passer rating. In his 10 career postseason games he completed 130 of 213 passes for 1,753 yards, a 61 percent completion rate and 8.2 yards per attempt. Starr threw seven touchdowns and three interceptions in the playoffs.

What Starr did in the postseason was legendary. It took something special for Mahomes and Allen to surpass him.