Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen both broke Bart Starr’s 54-year-old playoff passer rating record

Since 1967, Hall of Fame Packers quarterback Bart Starr has owned the NFL’s all-time record for career passer rating in the postseason. Starr’s record stood for 54 years, a stunning achievement given how much the NFL has changed, with new rules and new strategies resulting in passing statistics that dwarfed the numbers of Starr’s era.

But Starr doesn’t have the record anymore.

After Sunday night’s NFL playoff classic, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Bills quarterback Josh Allen both have a higher career postseason passer rating than Starr.

Mahomes is now first in NFL history with a 107.2 passer rating in the postseason. In Mahomes’ 10 career postseason games he has completed 254 of 384 passes for 3,106 yards, a 66.1 percent completion rate and 8.1 yards per attempt. Mahomes has 25 touchdowns and five interceptions in the playoffs.

Allen is now second in NFL history with a 106.6 passer rating in the postseason. In Allen’s six career postseason games, he has completed 149 of 228 passes for 1,718 yards, a 65.4 percent completion rate and 7.5 yards per attempt. Allen has 14 touchdowns and one interception in the playoffs.

Starr has dropped to third in NFL history with a 104.8 career postseason passer rating. In his 10 career postseason games he completed 130 of 213 passes for 1,753 yards, a 61 percent completion rate and 8.2 yards per attempt. Starr threw seven touchdowns and three interceptions in the playoffs.

What Starr did in the postseason was legendary. It took something special for Mahomes and Allen to surpass him.

  1. Montana, Young, Manning, Brady, Rodgers…

    Hard to believe Starrs mark held for so long. Especially with todays namby pamby rules.

  2. Mostly it took big changes in several rules. In Starr’s era, WRs crossing the middle could routinely expect to be clotheslined by linebackers. And QBs? No rules protecting them from the defense aiming at their knees or landing with full weight on them in a tackle. Limited protection of shots to the head. What Bart Starr achieved was extraordinary. And he was at his best (9-1) in the playoffs, unlike other potential Packer HoF QBs who would follow him.

  3. The defenses are just brutal! It’s like a video game. How are these coordinators interviewing for head coaching jobs?

  4. One of the most compelling playoff performances I’ve ever seen. In fact, the whole weekend was amazing: all games decided on the last play, unbelievable QB performances last night with 25 points scored in the final 2 minutes of regulation, both #1 seeds sent packing, Brady and Rodgers sent home, and no Dallas Cowboys.

    But as with a couple of years ago when Brady took the OT kickoff and scored, keeping Mahomes on the bench, they really need to tweak the OT format (at least in the playoffs) so that each team gets a possession. The coin flip, once again, is the #1 determining factor in OT success.

  5. And he was at his best (9-1) in the playoffs, unlike other potential Packer HoF QBs who would follow him.
    ==========

    Rodgers topped the mark as well, up to the 2014 NFCC Game.

