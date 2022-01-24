Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce decided in the moment how to set up the game-tying field goal

AFC Divisional Playoffs - Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
When Patrick Mahomes hit Travis Kelce for a 25-yard gain with three seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to set up the Chiefs’ game-tying field goal on Sunday night, it looked like the kind of well-executed offensive play that comes from years of practice. Instead, it was something Mahomes and Kelce decided on the fly.

Just before that play, the Chiefs called a timeout and then the Bills called another timeout, and during that time, Kelce said he told Mahomes that he knew where there would be an opening in the defense and he’d run there, rather than running the specific route for the play that was called.

“I told him, ‘I’m probably not going to run the route that’s called, I’m just going to run to the open area,'” Kelce said after the game. “And probably midway through his cadence he was screaming at me at the line of scrimmage, ‘Do it! Do it!’ And I was just like, ‘OK, here we go, boys.'”

Mahomes confirmed that they didn’t do it the way the playbook drew it up, and instead adjusted in the moment.

“The play to Travis, he wasn’t necessarily supposed to do that, but after the timeout we got a look at what the defense was doing, and he said it to me, ‘If they do it again, I’m going to take it up the middle between both the guys guarding me,'” Mahomes said. “He went up the field, I gave him the ball, and he got into field goal range.”

Mahomes and Kelce work well enough together that even if they’re drawing up a play in the dirt, the play is probably going to work.

28 responses to “Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce decided in the moment how to set up the game-tying field goal

  1. “in the moment” aka Buffalo forgot to cover a major weapon in Kelce

    Give me a break. Any one of us could have hit Kelce wide open up the seam.

  2. Things like this are what makes football such an amazing game. The combination of intricate planning and creating things in the moment really is fantastic.

  4. Biggest defensive chake job in NFL playoff history. You can’t give up two big plays in 13 seconds.

  5. On the last play, Kelce was initially covered by a DB while a DB and LB bracketed Hill. Kelce wanted the LB all for himself, so he went in motion towards the LB, the Bills didn’t adjust, the LB did a decent job but probably doesn’t get a lot of reps covering a Hall of Fame tight end on a back shoulder fade, and the rest is history.

  6. “Im gonna run down the field and no one will be within 10 yards of me and let me walk into field goal range.”

  7. Lost in the shuffle was just how ineffective those late Bills timeouts were. You don’t really expect a defensive timeout to result in the other team’s best receivers being left wide open but that’s exactly what happened.

  8. This is a great example of players being allowed to play the game. Good coaching prepares them for every situation but in the game good coaching allows players to make the call on the field.

  9. One reason why this is the team that deserved to win. Decisions made on both sides of the ball created the outcome.

  11. We will truly understand the greatness of Mahomes when he is without Kelce and Hill in a few years. These dudes just operate on a different level than the rest of em

  14. How tough is it to know that Mahomes is throwing to Kelce in that situation? Terrible defensive playcalling. They should have just held him coming off the line.

  15. The Bills defense was schooled in the seconds to end regulation and throughout OT. They had no idea what was coming.

  16. finfanjim says:
    January 24, 2022 at 11:51 am
    Love it! Just an incredible play…

    ==================

    From the fans point of view he ran up the seam and no one covered him. There really was no magic to it. It would’ve been incredible if the Bills played defense on the play instead of defending the end zone. Any play they called was going to get the yardage.

  19. The Bills made it an easy decision by playing 10 yards off Kelce with outside leverage. The Bills played it like the Chiefs didn’t have any timeouts.

  21. Next time someone calls football a chess match, remind them that in chess the pieces don’t talk to each other between moves.

  23. No. Bills terrible D decided the game.

    Can’t wait for Cincy to beat the 1 year dynasty Chiefs.

  24. There are Bills fans who woke up this Morning thinking they won, and there are KC fans who woke up thinking they lost. 13 seconds… Heck, even before that KC thought they won with 4 minutes left. Then Buffalo with 2 minutes left, then KC, then Buffalo, then overtime…. Insanity! I feel so bad for Buffalo, the screen shots of their fans thinking they “get to host the AFC championship”. Their compete satisfaction…

  25. bob3339 says:
    January 24, 2022 at 12:15 pm
    No. Bills terrible D decided the game.

    Can’t wait for Cincy to beat the 1 year dynasty Chiefs.
    —————————————————-

    The 1 year dynasty that is about to host their 4th straight AFCCG? The 1 year dynasty that is 1 win from playing in their 3rd straight Super Bowl? That 1 year dynasty?

  27. That’s a fun story — only able to do that with experience playing together. Well, that and completely exhausted defenders. . . . .

  28. Wondering how long it will be before the NFL has to put 10ths of a second on the clock. Can see this coming next.

