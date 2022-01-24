Raiders set to interview Jerod Mayo Tuesday

Getty Images

Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo interviewed with the Broncos for their head coaching vacancy, but he is reportedly out of the running in Denver after they cut their list of candidates down to three.

Mayo could still wind up in the AFC West, however. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Mayo will be in Las Vegas to interview with the Raiders on Tuesday.

The Raiders installed interim head coach Rich Bisaccia after Jon Gruden’s resignation early in the season. They were able to advance to the playoffs, but were eliminated with a loss to the Bengals in the Wild Card round.

Bisaccia has met with Raiders owner Mark Davis about taking the job on a permanent basis and word over the weekend was that they also want to speak with 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans.