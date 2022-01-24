Report: Bears want second interviews with Monti Ossenfort, Eliot Wolf

Getty Images

The Bears have interviewed 13 candidates for the vacant General Manager position. A report earlier Monday indicated the team has scheduled a second interview with Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles.

Now, comes word from NFL Media that the Bears also want to talk to Patriots scouting consultant Eliot Wolf and Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort.

Ossenfort drew interest from the Giants, who have filled their vacancy, and has had an interview with the Vikings. Ossenfort, 43, is in his second season with Tennessee after 14 seasons with the Patriots, serving as the franchise’s director of college scouting for six years. He also has spent time in the Texans’ scouting department.

Wolf has spent the past two years with the Patriots after a two-year stint as the assistant G.M. with the Browns. Wolf, the son of Hall of Famer and former Green Bay Packers general manager Ron Wolf, spent most of his career with the Packers.

Wolf also has interviewed with the Vikings.