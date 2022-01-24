Report: Dan Quinn, Nathaniel Hackett, Kevin O’Connell still in running for Broncos head coach

Getty Images

The Broncos interviewed 10 head coaching candidates after firing Vic Fangio and they’ve reportedly pared the list down to three contenders.

Mike Klis of KUSA reports that the team’s search is now focused on Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, and Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. The team has called the other candidates to let them know they are out of the running.

The next step would be a second round of interviews. Quinn and Hackett are available to meet with the team again this week, but O’Connell cannot interview again until after the NFC Championship Game against the 49ers next Sunday.

Whoever winds up with the job will be charged with trying to get the Broncos back into the playoffs for the first time since 2015.