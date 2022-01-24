Rob Gronkowski not sure he’ll keep playing, could keep going if Tom Brady retires

Getty Images

Tom Brady isn’t the only Buccaneers player who will take some time before deciding on whether to keep playing football in 2022.

Rob Gronkowski will also be pondering his football future. The tight end said on Monday that he plans to take four or five weeks as a “down period” before making a call on whether to keep going.

Gronkowski said that continuing to play while Brady retires is not off the table.

“I could see a scenario like that — never say never,” Gronkowski said, via WDAE. “I’m just going to do what’s best for myself in the football world and we’ll see how I feel in a couple weeks.”

Gronkowski is not signed beyond this season. He had 55 catches for 802 yards and six touchdowns in 12 regular season games and nine catches for 116 yards and a touchdown in the playoffs.