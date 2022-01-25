49ers cut Jarrod Wilson

Getty Images

The 49ers have made a roster move ahead of Sunday’s NFC Championship Game against the Rams.

The team announced that they have waived safety Jarrod Wilson on Tuesday. They did not announced any corresponding move, so they have an open spot on their 53-man roster.

Several 49ers players have been designated for return from injured reserve in recent weeks. Wide receiver Mohamed Sanu, safety Tavon Wilson, and running back Trenton Cannon could wind up filling that open spot in time to play against the Rams this weekend.

Wilson signed to the 49ers practice squad in early December and appeared in four regular season games. He also played 22 special teams snaps in the team’s Wild Card round win over the Cowboys and in five games for the Jets earlier in the season.